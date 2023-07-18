The 2023 Open Championship player guide: Spotlights for each player in the Royal Liverpool field

When does the Open Championship start?

By 6.30am on Thursday

Where to watch the Open Championship

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 6.30am on Thursday

Guide to the 2023 Open Championship field

Byeong Hun An

Secured a last-gasp Open place with third place in Scottish Open on Sunday. Not had a top-ten in 26 Major starts.

Abraham Ancer

Open form of MC-MC-59-11. Won Saudi International in February, but dire on LIV circuit since.

Adri Arnaus

Open form of MC-76. The swashbuckling Spaniard has been generally abysmal from April onwards.

Jose Luis Ballester

Spanish amateur. The 19-year-old won the European Amateur Championship in Estonia last month.

Kyle Barker

South African who is outside the world’s top 500. Has found some form on Sunshine Tour. Major debut.

Hadyn Barron

Aussie is only just inside the world’s top 1,000. Fourth spot in national Open in December secured this Major debut.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Open form of MC-53-68. Three-time DP World Tour champ, playing poorly on the PGA Tour.

Alexander Bjork

Consistent Swede who has been churning out top-tens on the DP World Tour. Has never made a cut in a Major.

Richard Bland

Veteran plodder who has been banking dollars on the LIV circuit. Open form of MC-22-67-MC.

Dan Bradbury

The Wakefield boy won the Joburg Open in November last year. Major debut this week aged 23.

Keegan Bradley

The 2011 US PGA champ. Tied 19th in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Won Travelers Championship last month. Has missed cut in last three Opens.

Sam Burns

Form has dipped since he won the WGC-Match Play in March. Open results of 76-42. Has never had a Major top-ten finish.

Jorge Campillo

Spanish plodder enjoyed purple patch in the spring, winning in Kenya. Has missed cut in all six Major starts.

Alejandro Canizares

Fourth Open appearance, aged 40, with results of 27-MC-MC. Outside the world’s top 500.

Laurie Canter

LIV defector won the Porthcawl qualifier by four shots. Open results of MC-37-79. Career in state of flux.

Patrick Cantlay

Consistent but winless this year. Open results of 12-41-MC-8. Yet to go into Sunday of a Major with a serious chance.

Tiger Christensen

German amateur, aged 19. Came through West Lancashire qualifier. Lamb to the slaughter.

Stewart Cink

The 2009 Open champ, who was competing on Champions Tour last week. Missed cut in 2006 Open at Hoylake, then 47th in 2014.

Wyndham Clark

US Open champion. Has taken game to new level. Lacks links experience though, sharing 76th place on debut last year.

Darren Clarke

Open champion in 2011. Missed cut in 2006 Open at Hoylake, then 26th in 2014. Playing for fun aged 54.

Corey Conners

Canadian greens-in-regulation machine who struggles closer to the hole. Open form of MC-15-28.

Harrison Crowe

Cocksure 21-year-old Australian amateur. Asia-Pacific Amateur champion. Open debut. Missed cut in Masters in April.

John Daly

The 1995 Open champ. Missed cut in 2006 and 2014 Opens at Hoylake. Wild Thing becoming increasingly tame aged 57.

Jason Day

Tied 58th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. Injury-plagued Aussie, 2015 US PGA champ, has missed the cut in his last two Opens.

Bryson DeChambeau

LIV rebel has bounced back to form in last few months. The 2020 US Open champion. Open results of MC-51-MC-33-8.

Thomas Detry

The 30-year-old Belgian remains a maiden on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. Open form of MC-34.

Ernie Els

South African legend finished third in the 2006 Open at Hoylake, but missed cut in 2014. Making up numbers aged 53.

Nacho Elvira

Inconsistent Spaniard threw the Made In HimmerLand title away the week before last. Major debut.

Harris English

Georgia man missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Zero top-tens in seven Open starts, but has arrived in decent nick.

Oliver Farr

Welsh journeyman came through Porthcawl qualifier. Outside world’s top 500. Missed cut on Open debut last year.

Ewen Ferguson

Accurate 27-year-old Scot who has won twice on the DP World Tour. Playing well going into his Major debut.

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Argentinian amateur, aged 23. Latin America Championship winner. Missed cut in Masters and US Open.

Tony Finau

The giant Utahn has gone badly off the boil since winning in Mexico at the end of April. Enduring disappointing Majors campaign.

Zack Fischer

A 33-year-old American ­journeyman, who won the Argentinian Open to book Open debut. Struggling on Korn Ferry Tour.

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt’s younger brother, who came through the West ­Lancashire qualifier. Major debut. Bright future.

Matt Fitzpatrick and brother Alex Fitzpatrick practice at Royal Liverpool Credit: Stuart Franklin/R&A

Matt Fitzpatrick

Last year’s US Open champion. Won the RBC Heritage in April. Humdrum Open record (44-MC-44-MC-20-26-21).

Tommy Fleetwood

Southport lad playing close to home. Missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Open runner-up in 2019 and fourth last year. Dangerman.

Rickie Fowler

Runner-up in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Resurgent this season, winning Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month. Huge threat.

Ryan Fox

Links-loving New Zealander who won the Dunhill Links Championship last year. Yet to make an Open impact (49-MC-39-16-67-MC).

Talor Gooch

Player of the season on LIV circuit, winning three times. Full of form and confidence going into third Open start (33-34).

Branden Grace

Tied 36th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. Carded the lowest round in Major history (62) in 2017 Open, finishing sixth. Dangerous.

Ben Griffin

Open debutant aged 27. A PGA Tour maiden who has been struggling on that circuit in the last five months.

Emiliano Grillo

Argentinian underachiever with no top-tens in 22 Major starts. Fortunate winner at Colonial in May.

Seungsu Han

In-form Korean-born American 36-year-old won the Korean Open by six shots to book an Open debut.

Brian Harman

Diminutive left-hander tied 26th in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Runner-up in 2017 US Open and sixth in Open last year. Playing well.

Padraig Harrington

Two-time Open champion. Missed cut in 2006 and 2014 Opens at Hoylake. Playing well aged 51.

Tyrrell Hatton will receive plenty of support from the Royal Liverpool crowd Credit: Matthew Lewis/R&A

Tyrrell Hatton

Two-time Dunhill Links champion. Missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake, but fifth in 2016 and sixth in 2019. Obvious runner.

Russell Henley

Missed cut in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. Mediocre Open record (73-MC-20-MC-37-MC-MC-62), but in solid form.

Lucas Herbert

Short-game master with Open results of 51-MC-15. Three-time DP World Tour champ with one PGA Tour title.

Kazuki Higa

Japanese missed the cut on Open debut last year. Prolific winner in homeland but yet to make serious impact elsewhere.

Daniel Hillier

Big-hitting New Zealander won the British Masters earlier this month. Rising star, but missed cut in both previous Major starts.

Kensei Hirata

Japanese 22-year-old who won the Mizuno Open in May to book Major debut. Struggling to maintain place in world’s top 500.

Lee Hodges

Open debutant aged 28. PGA Tour maiden. Steep learning curve. Will do well to make the cut.

Tom Hoge

Accurate iron-player who has badly lost his form over the last four months. Missed cut on Open debut last year.

Nicolai Hojgaard

Danish dude earned Open spot with sixth place in Scottish Open on Sunday. Classy youngster playing in third Open (MC-53).

Rasmus Hojgaard

Four-time DP World Tour champion at the age of 22. Bursting with talent, but making his Open debut.

Max Homa

Six-time PGA Tour champion with terrible Majors record. Open form of 40-MC. Lacks links experience.

Billy Horschel

Floridian has been struggling with his swing this year and looks set to slip outside world’s top 50. Dire Open record. Missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake.

Rikuya Hoshino

The 27-year-old Japanese has missed the cut in his previous two Opens. Zero top-20s in Major competition.

Viktor Hovland

Four-time PGA Tour champ with 2023 Majors form of 7-2-19 and Open results of 12-4. Major winner waiting to happen.

Sungjae Im

South Korean won a low-grade event in his homeland in May and has been generally awful on the PGA Tour since. Open form of MC-81.

Hiroshi Iwata

The 42-year-old Japanese has played in three previous Opens and is yet to make a cut. Streak likely to continue.

Jazz Janewattananond

The 27-year-old Thai has flopped in his three previous Opens (MC-MC-46). Qualified this time at Porthcawl.

Dustin Johnson

Tied 12th in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Can boast five Open top-tens. Former world number one and two-time Major champion.

Zach Johnson

Missed cut in 2006 Open at Hoylake, then was 47th in 2014, before winning the Open in 2015. A 47-year-old in career twilight.

Matthew Jordan

Links master who came through West Lancashire qualifier. Hoylake member from age of seven. Top-20 claims.

Takumi Kanaya

Improving Japanese who won on the Asian Tour in February. Has missed the cut in his three previous Opens.

Kyungnam Kang

A 40-year-old South Korean making his Open debut. Playing well, but lacks overseas experience.

Taichi Kho

The pride of Hong Kong. Turned pro in February, then won on Asian Tour in March. Major debut aged 22.

Tom Kim

Korean ace reached 13th in world rankings in January, but has been quiet since. Two-time PGA Tour champ. Tied 47th on Open debut last year.

Si Woo Kim

No top-tens in his 26 Majors. Poor Open record (MC-67-MC-15). Four-time PGA Tour champion aged 28.

Michael Kim

Turned 30 last week with career stabilising. Dropped outside world’s top 1,000, but is almost back inside top 100. Tied 35th in only previous Open.

Bio Kim

Korean making Open debut aged 32. The least likely of the quartet of Kims to make an impact this week.

Chris Kirk

Tied 19th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake, his best Open finish in four starts. Five-time PGA Tour champion in decent nick.

Kurt Kitayama

Two-time DP World Tour champ beat an elite field to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour in March. Dire Open record (MC-MC-72).

Brooks Koepka is seeking a sixth major title at the Open Credit: Getty Images

Brooks Koepka

Tied 67th in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Five-time Major champ after US PGA glory in May. A top-ten finisher in four of last six Open starts.

Christo Lamprecht

The Amateur champion. Open debut aged 22. The South African is 6ft 8ins tall. Enormous talent in every respect.

Romain Langasque

Underachieving Frenchman. Amateur champion at Carnoustie in 2015. Yet to make Open impression (65-63-MC).

Pablo Larrazabal

Missed the cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Nine-time DP World Tour champion, but has never made an impact in a Major.

Thriston Lawrence

Four-time DP World Tour champion aged 26. Tied 42nd on Open debut last year. Can make cut without contending.

Min Woo Lee

Australian youngster with huge potential. The 2021 Scottish Open champ. Open results of MC-21. Well equipped for links golf.

Kyoung-hoon Lee

Korean has missed seven cuts in 11 Major starts, with zero top-20s. Two-time PGA Tour champion.

David Lingmerth

Swede tied for third in Scottish Open on Sunday to gain last-gasp Open berth. Open form of 74-MC.

Hurly Long

German with one victory on the Challenge Tour. DP World Tour maiden. Major debut. Likely to be outclassed.

Shane Lowry

Tied ninth in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. The 2019 Open champion. Links master who must be strongly considered again.

Joost Luiten

Finished 13 over par to miss the cut in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. No top-20s in 20 Major starts. Winless for more than five years.

Robert MacIntyre

Scottish left-hander with solid Open record (6-8-34). Has made cut in ten of his 11 Majors. Gallant runner-up in national Open last week. Lively outsider.

Alex Maguire

Irish amateur making Open debut aged 22. Has been impressing on links terrain, but making weekend would be great achievement.

Hideki Matsuyama

Tied 39th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. Masters champion in 2021, but injury-plagued and struggling for form.

Denny McCarthy

Open debut aged 30. Has played in eight Majors and missed only one cut. Playing well but lacks links experience.

Rory McIlroy

Clear tournament favourite. Won the 2014 Open at Hoylake and has posted four Open top-fives since. Last Major victory was the 2014 US PGA.

Connor McKinney

Scottish-born Australian 21-year-old who came through Final Qualifying. Major debut. Outside world’s top 1,000.

Adrian Meronk

Polish powerhouse hunting Ryder Cup debut. Tied 42nd in first Open last year. Three-time DP World Tour champion.

David Micheluzzi

The 26-year-old Aussie has rapidly climbed the world rankings over the last 18 months, winning three times on home circuit. Open debut.

Phil Mickelson

Tied 22nd in 2006 Open at Hoylake and 23rd in 2014. Open champion in 2013, but has missed cut in last three editions. Turned 53 last month.

Guido Migliozzi

Italian with three DP World Tour titles to his name. Has missed the cut in his two previous Opens.

Francesco Molinari

Tied 15th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake, then won the 2018 edition at Carnoustie, but in dire form aged 40.

Taylor Moore

Texan made PGA Tour breakthrough in March in the Valspar Championship. Solid player but little can be expected on Open debut.

Collin Morikawa

Two-time Major champion who lifted the Claret Jug at Royal St George’s on his Open debut two years ago. Finding top form at ideal time.

Trey Mullinax

Alabama slammer’s lone PGA Tour title came in last year’s low-grade Barbasol ­Championship. Tied 21st on Open debut a week later.

Keita Nakajima

Former world number one amateur. A 23-year-old Japanese with great potential. Has missed cut in all three previous Majors.

Joaquin Niemann

LIV defector who won twice on the PGA Tour before making the switch. Without a top-ten in 18 Major starts.

Alex Noren

Links-loving Swede who has won ten times on the DP World Tour. Four Open top-20s on record. Missed cut in Scotland last week.

Thorbjorn Olesen

Seven-time DP World Tour champion. Tied 64th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake, but playing well this year.

Louis Oosthuizen

Missed cut in 2006 Open at Hoylake, then was 36th in 2014. Open champion in 2010. Struggling for fitness and form aged 40.

Adrian Otaegui

Spanish plodder who defected to LIV before getting axed from the 2023 roster. Has missed cut in his last four Majors.

Yannik Paul

Improving German making Open debut. Solid player, but back niggles have developed at an inopportune time.

Marco Penge

The 25-year-old Englishman came through Final Qualifying. Missed cut on Open debut 12 months ago. Challenge Tour struggler.

Victor Perez

Frenchman has lost his form since finishing 12th in the US PGA in May. Has missed cut in seven of his 11 Majors.

Thomas Pieters

Belgian was a late defector to LIV. Six-time DP World Tour champ. Has made cut in all five Open starts, without contending.

JT Poston

Two-time PGA Tour champion, but has no top-30s from his 11 previous Majors. Tied sixth in Scotland on Sunday.

Seamus Power

Irishman withdrew from Scottish Open last week after nine holes, suffering with hip problems. Missed cut on Open debut last year.

Andrew Putnam

The 34-year-old Washington man has zero top-30s from his 11 Major starts. Unappealing option.

Jon Rahm

Masters champion was only member of world’s top five to skip last week’s Scottish Open. Fresh for Hoylake debut. Two-time Irish Open winner on links. Huge runner.

Richie Ramsay

Accurate Scotsman with a passion for links golf. Last victory came at course close to Hoylake (Hillside) in the Cazoo Classic. Playing well, but dire Majors record.

Patrick Reed

Missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake, but the 2018 Masters champion has three Open top-20s on his record. Has been playing well on LIV circuit.

Davis Riley

Open debut for sweet-swinging Mississippi man. Won Zurich Classic PGA Tour pairs event alongside Nick Hardy in April. Lacks links experience.

Graeme Robertson

A 35-year-old Scot who came through the Dundonald Links qualifier. Open debut. Fairytale appearance for man who spent seven years working in a desk job.

Brandon Robinson Thompson

A 30-year-old Isle of Wight man making Open debut. Effective on minor tours, but the qualifier is making huge step up in class.

Martin Rohwer

Open debut for 29-year-old South African. Came through Cinque Ports qualifier. In tidy Sunshine Tour form, but ranked outside world’s top 700.

Justin Rose

Tied 23rd in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Was fourth on Open debut as amateur in 1998 and second in 2018 but has a generally disappointing Open record.

Antoine Rozner

Greens-in-regulation machine who lacks putting touch. Three-time DP World Tour champion. Tied 59th in only previous Open.

Kalle Samooja

Open debut at age 35. The Finn has never made cut in a Major. Lone DP World Tour title came last year in Germany.

Xander Schauffele

Consistent Majors performer. Tied second in 2018 Open. Won Scottish Open last year. Has been on leaderboards all season without winning.

World number one Scottie Scheffler Credit: Icon Sportswire

Scottie Scheffler

World number one. Two-time winner this year, with incredible ball-striking form. Open record of 8-21. Lacks links experience compared to other elite players.

Adan Schenk

Open debutant, aged 31. Has won once on Korn Ferry Tour. Runner-up in PGA Tour event in May. Playing well.

Charl Schwartzel

Tied 22nd in 2006 Open at Hoylake and seventh in 2014 edition there. LIV defector with putting bugbear.

Adam Scott

Tied eighth in 2006 Open at Hoylake and fifth in 2014 edition there. Has been playing well for two months. Former world number one and Masters champion with every chance.

Taiga Semikawa

Former world number one amateur making his way as a pro. Has already won three times on Japan Tour. Enormous talent making Major debut.

Shubhankar Sharma

Indian has finished 51st in both his previous Opens. Two-time DP World Tour winner, but lacking form and confidence.

Callum Shinkwin

Two-time DP World Tour champ. Open results of MC-MC-41. Qualifier who has been struggling to make cuts lately.

Marcel Siem

Fiery German won fifth DP World Tour title in February. Open record of 27-MC-MC-MC-15. Playing well.

Cameron Smith

Defending champion. Hoylake debutant. Warmed up by winning LIV Golf London last time out. Has found form at ideal time.

Jordan Smith

Strong ball-striker with two DP World Tour titles to his name. Open record of MC-47. Can make cut without contending.

Travis Smyth

Open debut for 28-year-old Aussie. Has won on Australasian Tour and Asian Tour. Playing well in Asia.

Matthew Southgate

Links lover who is Carnoustie member, but missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Qualifier in decent nick.

Jordan Spieth

Tied 36th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. Open winner in 2017. Three-time Major champ. Wrist problems this year, though, and winless.

Scott Stallings

Missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Three PGA Tour wins, but none since 2014. Abysmal Majors record.

Henrik Stenson

Tied 48th in 2006 Open at Hoylake, then was 39th in 2014. Open champion in 2016. LIV defector in good form.

Michael Stewart

Scot making Open debut aged 33. Was a much-touted youngster. Has been struggling on Challenge Tour.

Sepp Straka

The 30-year-old Austrian won second PGA Tour title in John Deere Classic the week before last. Missed cut on Open debut last year.

Ockie Strydom

Open debut for 38-year-old South African. Has won two low-grade DP World Tour titles this season, but been terrible recently.

Connor Syme

Accurate 27-year-old Scot who has missed cut in all three previous Majors. Has won once on Challenge Tour.

Nick Taylor

Canadian hero after winning his national Open last month – his third PGA Tour title. Open debutant. Lacks links ­experience.

Sahith Theegala

Cavalier Californian, tied 34th on Open debut last year. Was ninth in Masters debut in April. Talented but inexperienced.

Justin Thomas

Former world number one and two-time Major champ enduring crisis of confidence. Has missed three of last five cuts. Poor Open record.

Brendon Todd

Tied 39th in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Powder-puff driver, but accurate and putts well. Has missed last four Major cuts.

Sami Valimaki

Flashy Finn who goes from the sublime to the ridiculous. Open debut. Has never made cut in a Major.

Matt Wallace

Feisty Londoner who lacks popularity among caddie community. Open record of MC-51-40. Prolific winner (four times DPWT, once PGA Tour).

Marc Warren

Tied 39th in 2014 Open at Hoylake – his best Open finish. Four-time DP World Tour champ, but has been outside world’s top 100 for seven years.

Gunner Wiebe

American, 34, entered world’s top 1,000 by finishing second in British Masters at start of this month. Rubbish golfer.

Danny Willett

Missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Masters champion in 2016. Has twice finished sixth in Open, but is in poor form.

Oliver Wilson

Mansfield man has missed the cut in five of his six Open starts. Zero top-tens in Major competition.

Gary Woodland

Tied 39th in 2014 Open at Hoylake. US Open champion in 2019, but winless since. Has missed cut in last three Opens.

Kazuki Yasumori

Japanese making Open debut aged 25. Outside world’s top 900. Hopeless task ahead.

Cameron Young

Powerhouse lost form for three months after Masters, but bounced back with sixth spot in John Deere Classic. Open runner-up last year on debut.

