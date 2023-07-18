The 2023 Open Championship player guide: Spotlights for each player in the Royal Liverpool field

By 6.30am on Thursday
Secured a last-gasp Open place with third place in Scottish Open on Sunday. Not had a top-ten in 26 Major starts.
Open form of MC-MC-59-11. Won Saudi International in February, but dire on LIV circuit since.
Open form of MC-76. The swashbuckling Spaniard has been generally abysmal from April onwards.
Spanish amateur. The 19-year-old won the European Amateur Championship in Estonia last month.
South African who is outside the world’s top 500. Has found some form on Sunshine Tour. Major debut.
Aussie is only just inside the world’s top 1,000. Fourth spot in national Open in December secured this Major debut.
Open form of MC-53-68. Three-time DP World Tour champ, playing poorly on the PGA Tour.
Consistent Swede who has been churning out top-tens on the DP World Tour. Has never made a cut in a Major.
Veteran plodder who has been banking dollars on the LIV circuit. Open form of MC-22-67-MC.
The Wakefield boy won the Joburg Open in November last year. Major debut this week aged 23.
The 2011 US PGA champ. Tied 19th in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Won Travelers Championship last month. Has missed cut in last three Opens.
Form has dipped since he won the WGC-Match Play in March. Open results of 76-42. Has never had a Major top-ten finish.
Spanish plodder enjoyed purple patch in the spring, winning in Kenya. Has missed cut in all six Major starts.
Fourth Open appearance, aged 40, with results of 27-MC-MC. Outside the world’s top 500.
LIV defector won the Porthcawl qualifier by four shots. Open results of MC-37-79. Career in state of flux.
Consistent but winless this year. Open results of 12-41-MC-8. Yet to go into Sunday of a Major with a serious chance.
German amateur, aged 19. Came through West Lancashire qualifier. Lamb to the slaughter.
The 2009 Open champ, who was competing on Champions Tour last week. Missed cut in 2006 Open at Hoylake, then 47th in 2014.
US Open champion. Has taken game to new level. Lacks links experience though, sharing 76th place on debut last year.
Open champion in 2011. Missed cut in 2006 Open at Hoylake, then 26th in 2014. Playing for fun aged 54.
Canadian greens-in-regulation machine who struggles closer to the hole. Open form of MC-15-28.
Cocksure 21-year-old Australian amateur. Asia-Pacific Amateur champion. Open debut. Missed cut in Masters in April.
The 1995 Open champ. Missed cut in 2006 and 2014 Opens at Hoylake. Wild Thing becoming increasingly tame aged 57.
Tied 58th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. Injury-plagued Aussie, 2015 US PGA champ, has missed the cut in his last two Opens.
LIV rebel has bounced back to form in last few months. The 2020 US Open champion. Open results of MC-51-MC-33-8.
The 30-year-old Belgian remains a maiden on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. Open form of MC-34.
South African legend finished third in the 2006 Open at Hoylake, but missed cut in 2014. Making up numbers aged 53.
Inconsistent Spaniard threw the Made In HimmerLand title away the week before last. Major debut.
Georgia man missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Zero top-tens in seven Open starts, but has arrived in decent nick.
Welsh journeyman came through Porthcawl qualifier. Outside world’s top 500. Missed cut on Open debut last year.
Accurate 27-year-old Scot who has won twice on the DP World Tour. Playing well going into his Major debut.
Argentinian amateur, aged 23. Latin America Championship winner. Missed cut in Masters and US Open.
The giant Utahn has gone badly off the boil since winning in Mexico at the end of April. Enduring disappointing Majors campaign.
A 33-year-old American journeyman, who won the Argentinian Open to book Open debut. Struggling on Korn Ferry Tour.
Matt’s younger brother, who came through the West Lancashire qualifier. Major debut. Bright future.
Last year’s US Open champion. Won the RBC Heritage in April. Humdrum Open record (44-MC-44-MC-20-26-21).
Southport lad playing close to home. Missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Open runner-up in 2019 and fourth last year. Dangerman.
Runner-up in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Resurgent this season, winning Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month. Huge threat.
Links-loving New Zealander who won the Dunhill Links Championship last year. Yet to make an Open impact (49-MC-39-16-67-MC).
Player of the season on LIV circuit, winning three times. Full of form and confidence going into third Open start (33-34).
Tied 36th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. Carded the lowest round in Major history (62) in 2017 Open, finishing sixth. Dangerous.
Open debutant aged 27. A PGA Tour maiden who has been struggling on that circuit in the last five months.
Argentinian underachiever with no top-tens in 22 Major starts. Fortunate winner at Colonial in May.
In-form Korean-born American 36-year-old won the Korean Open by six shots to book an Open debut.
Diminutive left-hander tied 26th in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Runner-up in 2017 US Open and sixth in Open last year. Playing well.
Two-time Open champion. Missed cut in 2006 and 2014 Opens at Hoylake. Playing well aged 51.
Two-time Dunhill Links champion. Missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake, but fifth in 2016 and sixth in 2019. Obvious runner.
Missed cut in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. Mediocre Open record (73-MC-20-MC-37-MC-MC-62), but in solid form.
Short-game master with Open results of 51-MC-15. Three-time DP World Tour champ with one PGA Tour title.
Japanese missed the cut on Open debut last year. Prolific winner in homeland but yet to make serious impact elsewhere.
Big-hitting New Zealander won the British Masters earlier this month. Rising star, but missed cut in both previous Major starts.
Japanese 22-year-old who won the Mizuno Open in May to book Major debut. Struggling to maintain place in world’s top 500.
Open debutant aged 28. PGA Tour maiden. Steep learning curve. Will do well to make the cut.
Accurate iron-player who has badly lost his form over the last four months. Missed cut on Open debut last year.
Danish dude earned Open spot with sixth place in Scottish Open on Sunday. Classy youngster playing in third Open (MC-53).
Four-time DP World Tour champion at the age of 22. Bursting with talent, but making his Open debut.
Six-time PGA Tour champion with terrible Majors record. Open form of 40-MC. Lacks links experience.
Floridian has been struggling with his swing this year and looks set to slip outside world’s top 50. Dire Open record. Missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake.
The 27-year-old Japanese has missed the cut in his previous two Opens. Zero top-20s in Major competition.
Four-time PGA Tour champ with 2023 Majors form of 7-2-19 and Open results of 12-4. Major winner waiting to happen.
South Korean won a low-grade event in his homeland in May and has been generally awful on the PGA Tour since. Open form of MC-81.
The 42-year-old Japanese has played in three previous Opens and is yet to make a cut. Streak likely to continue.
The 27-year-old Thai has flopped in his three previous Opens (MC-MC-46). Qualified this time at Porthcawl.
Tied 12th in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Can boast five Open top-tens. Former world number one and two-time Major champion.
Missed cut in 2006 Open at Hoylake, then was 47th in 2014, before winning the Open in 2015. A 47-year-old in career twilight.
Links master who came through West Lancashire qualifier. Hoylake member from age of seven. Top-20 claims.
Improving Japanese who won on the Asian Tour in February. Has missed the cut in his three previous Opens.
A 40-year-old South Korean making his Open debut. Playing well, but lacks overseas experience.
The pride of Hong Kong. Turned pro in February, then won on Asian Tour in March. Major debut aged 22.
Korean ace reached 13th in world rankings in January, but has been quiet since. Two-time PGA Tour champ. Tied 47th on Open debut last year.
No top-tens in his 26 Majors. Poor Open record (MC-67-MC-15). Four-time PGA Tour champion aged 28.
Turned 30 last week with career stabilising. Dropped outside world’s top 1,000, but is almost back inside top 100. Tied 35th in only previous Open.
Korean making Open debut aged 32. The least likely of the quartet of Kims to make an impact this week.
Tied 19th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake, his best Open finish in four starts. Five-time PGA Tour champion in decent nick.
Two-time DP World Tour champ beat an elite field to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour in March. Dire Open record (MC-MC-72).
Tied 67th in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Five-time Major champ after US PGA glory in May. A top-ten finisher in four of last six Open starts.
The Amateur champion. Open debut aged 22. The South African is 6ft 8ins tall. Enormous talent in every respect.
Underachieving Frenchman. Amateur champion at Carnoustie in 2015. Yet to make Open impression (65-63-MC).
Missed the cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Nine-time DP World Tour champion, but has never made an impact in a Major.
Four-time DP World Tour champion aged 26. Tied 42nd on Open debut last year. Can make cut without contending.
Australian youngster with huge potential. The 2021 Scottish Open champ. Open results of MC-21. Well equipped for links golf.
Korean has missed seven cuts in 11 Major starts, with zero top-20s. Two-time PGA Tour champion.
Swede tied for third in Scottish Open on Sunday to gain last-gasp Open berth. Open form of 74-MC.
German with one victory on the Challenge Tour. DP World Tour maiden. Major debut. Likely to be outclassed.
Tied ninth in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. The 2019 Open champion. Links master who must be strongly considered again.
Finished 13 over par to miss the cut in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. No top-20s in 20 Major starts. Winless for more than five years.
Scottish left-hander with solid Open record (6-8-34). Has made cut in ten of his 11 Majors. Gallant runner-up in national Open last week. Lively outsider.
Irish amateur making Open debut aged 22. Has been impressing on links terrain, but making weekend would be great achievement.
Tied 39th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. Masters champion in 2021, but injury-plagued and struggling for form.
Open debut aged 30. Has played in eight Majors and missed only one cut. Playing well but lacks links experience.
Clear tournament favourite. Won the 2014 Open at Hoylake and has posted four Open top-fives since. Last Major victory was the 2014 US PGA.
Scottish-born Australian 21-year-old who came through Final Qualifying. Major debut. Outside world’s top 1,000.
Polish powerhouse hunting Ryder Cup debut. Tied 42nd in first Open last year. Three-time DP World Tour champion.
The 26-year-old Aussie has rapidly climbed the world rankings over the last 18 months, winning three times on home circuit. Open debut.
Tied 22nd in 2006 Open at Hoylake and 23rd in 2014. Open champion in 2013, but has missed cut in last three editions. Turned 53 last month.
Italian with three DP World Tour titles to his name. Has missed the cut in his two previous Opens.
Tied 15th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake, then won the 2018 edition at Carnoustie, but in dire form aged 40.
Texan made PGA Tour breakthrough in March in the Valspar Championship. Solid player but little can be expected on Open debut.
Two-time Major champion who lifted the Claret Jug at Royal St George’s on his Open debut two years ago. Finding top form at ideal time.
Alabama slammer’s lone PGA Tour title came in last year’s low-grade Barbasol Championship. Tied 21st on Open debut a week later.
Former world number one amateur. A 23-year-old Japanese with great potential. Has missed cut in all three previous Majors.
LIV defector who won twice on the PGA Tour before making the switch. Without a top-ten in 18 Major starts.
Links-loving Swede who has won ten times on the DP World Tour. Four Open top-20s on record. Missed cut in Scotland last week.
Seven-time DP World Tour champion. Tied 64th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake, but playing well this year.
Missed cut in 2006 Open at Hoylake, then was 36th in 2014. Open champion in 2010. Struggling for fitness and form aged 40.
Spanish plodder who defected to LIV before getting axed from the 2023 roster. Has missed cut in his last four Majors.
Improving German making Open debut. Solid player, but back niggles have developed at an inopportune time.
The 25-year-old Englishman came through Final Qualifying. Missed cut on Open debut 12 months ago. Challenge Tour struggler.
Frenchman has lost his form since finishing 12th in the US PGA in May. Has missed cut in seven of his 11 Majors.
Belgian was a late defector to LIV. Six-time DP World Tour champ. Has made cut in all five Open starts, without contending.
Two-time PGA Tour champion, but has no top-30s from his 11 previous Majors. Tied sixth in Scotland on Sunday.
Irishman withdrew from Scottish Open last week after nine holes, suffering with hip problems. Missed cut on Open debut last year.
The 34-year-old Washington man has zero top-30s from his 11 Major starts. Unappealing option.
Masters champion was only member of world’s top five to skip last week’s Scottish Open. Fresh for Hoylake debut. Two-time Irish Open winner on links. Huge runner.
Accurate Scotsman with a passion for links golf. Last victory came at course close to Hoylake (Hillside) in the Cazoo Classic. Playing well, but dire Majors record.
Missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake, but the 2018 Masters champion has three Open top-20s on his record. Has been playing well on LIV circuit.
Open debut for sweet-swinging Mississippi man. Won Zurich Classic PGA Tour pairs event alongside Nick Hardy in April. Lacks links experience.
A 35-year-old Scot who came through the Dundonald Links qualifier. Open debut. Fairytale appearance for man who spent seven years working in a desk job.
A 30-year-old Isle of Wight man making Open debut. Effective on minor tours, but the qualifier is making huge step up in class.
Open debut for 29-year-old South African. Came through Cinque Ports qualifier. In tidy Sunshine Tour form, but ranked outside world’s top 700.
Tied 23rd in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Was fourth on Open debut as amateur in 1998 and second in 2018 but has a generally disappointing Open record.
Greens-in-regulation machine who lacks putting touch. Three-time DP World Tour champion. Tied 59th in only previous Open.
Open debut at age 35. The Finn has never made cut in a Major. Lone DP World Tour title came last year in Germany.
Consistent Majors performer. Tied second in 2018 Open. Won Scottish Open last year. Has been on leaderboards all season without winning.
World number one. Two-time winner this year, with incredible ball-striking form. Open record of 8-21. Lacks links experience compared to other elite players.
Open debutant, aged 31. Has won once on Korn Ferry Tour. Runner-up in PGA Tour event in May. Playing well.
Tied 22nd in 2006 Open at Hoylake and seventh in 2014 edition there. LIV defector with putting bugbear.
Tied eighth in 2006 Open at Hoylake and fifth in 2014 edition there. Has been playing well for two months. Former world number one and Masters champion with every chance.
Former world number one amateur making his way as a pro. Has already won three times on Japan Tour. Enormous talent making Major debut.
Indian has finished 51st in both his previous Opens. Two-time DP World Tour winner, but lacking form and confidence.
Two-time DP World Tour champ. Open results of MC-MC-41. Qualifier who has been struggling to make cuts lately.
Fiery German won fifth DP World Tour title in February. Open record of 27-MC-MC-MC-15. Playing well.
Defending champion. Hoylake debutant. Warmed up by winning LIV Golf London last time out. Has found form at ideal time.
Strong ball-striker with two DP World Tour titles to his name. Open record of MC-47. Can make cut without contending.
Open debut for 28-year-old Aussie. Has won on Australasian Tour and Asian Tour. Playing well in Asia.
Links lover who is Carnoustie member, but missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Qualifier in decent nick.
Tied 36th in the 2014 Open at Hoylake. Open winner in 2017. Three-time Major champ. Wrist problems this year, though, and winless.
Missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Three PGA Tour wins, but none since 2014. Abysmal Majors record.
Tied 48th in 2006 Open at Hoylake, then was 39th in 2014. Open champion in 2016. LIV defector in good form.
Scot making Open debut aged 33. Was a much-touted youngster. Has been struggling on Challenge Tour.
The 30-year-old Austrian won second PGA Tour title in John Deere Classic the week before last. Missed cut on Open debut last year.
Open debut for 38-year-old South African. Has won two low-grade DP World Tour titles this season, but been terrible recently.
Accurate 27-year-old Scot who has missed cut in all three previous Majors. Has won once on Challenge Tour.
Canadian hero after winning his national Open last month – his third PGA Tour title. Open debutant. Lacks links experience.
Cavalier Californian, tied 34th on Open debut last year. Was ninth in Masters debut in April. Talented but inexperienced.
Former world number one and two-time Major champ enduring crisis of confidence. Has missed three of last five cuts. Poor Open record.
Tied 39th in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Powder-puff driver, but accurate and putts well. Has missed last four Major cuts.
Flashy Finn who goes from the sublime to the ridiculous. Open debut. Has never made cut in a Major.
Feisty Londoner who lacks popularity among caddie community. Open record of MC-51-40. Prolific winner (four times DPWT, once PGA Tour).
Tied 39th in 2014 Open at Hoylake – his best Open finish. Four-time DP World Tour champ, but has been outside world’s top 100 for seven years.
American, 34, entered world’s top 1,000 by finishing second in British Masters at start of this month. Rubbish golfer.
Missed cut in 2014 Open at Hoylake. Masters champion in 2016. Has twice finished sixth in Open, but is in poor form.
Mansfield man has missed the cut in five of his six Open starts. Zero top-tens in Major competition.
Tied 39th in 2014 Open at Hoylake. US Open champion in 2019, but winless since. Has missed cut in last three Opens.
Japanese making Open debut aged 25. Outside world’s top 900. Hopeless task ahead.
Powerhouse lost form for three months after Masters, but bounced back with sixth spot in John Deere Classic. Open runner-up last year on debut.
