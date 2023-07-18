Steve Palmer's Open Championship matches preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Open Championship

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 6.30am Thursday

Best bets

Brian Harman to beat Sungjae Im

4pts Evens Betfair

Collin Morikawa to beat Jordan Spieth

3pts 10-11 bet365

Russell Henley to beat Denny McCarthy

2pts 9-10 Betfair

Open Championship matches preview

Brian Harman is the ultimate golfing scrapper – a pocket battleship measuring five feet, seven inches – and there seems every chance the diminutive left-hander could end up on the Open Championship leaderboard on Sunday.

Harman has the tools to hang tough at Royal Liverpool and he looks the pick of the Open match-bet options as an even-money outsider against Sungjae Im.

Harman showed his mettle in the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills – a layout measuring 7,741 yards. Conceding a huge length advantage to many of his rivals, the Georgia man finished a gallant runner-up to Brooks Koepka.

Harman finished 13th in the US PGA that year, too, then 12th in the 2021 Masters and sixth in last season's Open Championship. Given the way he has been playing in the lead-up to this Open, the 36-year-old will expect to make an impact on Merseyside this week.

A runner-up finish in the Travelers Championship a month ago has been followed by ninth place in the Rocket Mortgage Classic and 12th spot in the Scottish Open. Harman can feel much more confident about his Open chances than Im, who has been in miserable form since winning an event in his homeland in the middle of May.

Jetting to South Korea for the Woori Financial Group Championship the week before the US PGA Championship was a peculiar scheduling move from Im – and he has completely lost his way since. In seven tournaments, he has missed four cuts, with no top-20 finishes.

Throw in Im's poor Open record – MC-81 – and it is difficult to think of a reason why Harman has been chalked up as the outsider for this contest.

Another match-bet option which appeals is the 2021 Open champion against Jordan Spieth. Collin Morikawa won the Open on his debut, falling in love with Royal St George's, and he seems a lively runner this time after some bright performances in recent weeks.

Morikawa was 14th in the US Open last month and a playoff loser in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last time out. Morikawa's chipping, often a weakness, was superb in the Rocket Mortgage, boding well for his Open hopes, and the two-time Major champion could be peaking for Hoylake. Spieth, who has been labouring with wrist issues, has missed four of his last six cuts.

Russell Henley, playing in his ninth Open this week, should be clear favourite against Open debutant Denny McCarthy, a Maryland man grossly lacking in overseas experience.

