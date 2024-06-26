Steve Palmer's US Senior Open predictions & free golf betting tips: Padraig Harrington can upstage the LIV Golf raiders

When to bet on the US Senior Open

By 12pm on Thursday

Bet on the US Senior Open with AK BETS and claim get up to £25 in free bets

Click here to grab that offer or read on for further instructions.

Steve Palmer's US Senior Open predictions

Padraig Harrington

4pts each-way 8-1 Hills

New customers can claim up to £25 in free bets when they bet on golf with AK BETS

Steve Palmer's US Senior Open preview

Lee Westwood is making his debut on the seniors circuit this week as LIV Golf representatives look for a second successive roundbellies Major success.

Richard Bland made his first foray into seniors golf in the Senior PGA Championship a month ago and won the event by three shots. The Englishman are both prominent in the betting for the US Senior Open, which starts on Thursday at Newport Country Club, Rhode Island.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Padraig Harrington 8-1

Bland had a few names ahead of him in the betting for the Senior PGA Championship, but the Southampton man is atop the betting for the US Senior Open. He has been playing rock-solid golf on LIV for months, but can be resisted at such a short price.

Bland has been outplaying Westwood for most of this year, but the Worksop Wonder suddenly rediscovered form in LIV Golf Nashville last week, sharing third place, carding a pair of 66s over the weekend.

Westwood, controversially banned from the Senior Open due to outstanding DP World Tour fines, will probably be keen to put on a show at Newport CC, but preference at a similar price is for Padraig Harrington, who won the US Senior Open on his debut in 2022.

Harrington won the Hoag Classic on the Champions Tour at the end of March and has finished in the top 20 in all of his CT appearances this year. His induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame earlier this month was a joyous occasion for the Dubliner and his family.

Harrington won the Dick's Open on the Champions Tour on Sunday to provide the perfect pre-US Open confidence boost and he should relish the course conditions at Newport CC. The venue has a linksy feel to it – and weekend winds are expected to make the assignment ideal for the two-time Open champion.

Course guide for the US Senior Open

Course Newport Country Club, Newport, Rhode Island

Prize money $4m ($720,000 to the winner)

Length 7,024 yards

Par 70

Field 156 The cut Top 70 and ties qualify for round three

When to bet By 12pm on Thursday

Time difference Rhode Island is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course overview Newport CC has only two par-fives and four par-threes, so the bulk of the course is made up of 12 par-fours. There are seven consecutive par-fours from the sixth hole through the 12th. Donald Ross and A.W. Tillinghast both have their fingerprints on the layout. It has the look and feel of a seaside links and is exposed to winds from the Atlantic. Tiger Woods won the 1995 US Amateur at this venue

Story of last year Bernhard Langer edged Steve Stricker by two shots at SentryWorld, Wisconsin

Weather forecast Sunny and warm throughout. Calm for two days, then moderate breezes over the weekend

Type of player suited to the challenge Accurate approaches to often elevated and undulating putting surfaces is typically the key to success at Newport

Bet on golf with AK BETS and claim up to £25 in free bets

Place your first bet on any golf market with AK BETS and get 50 per cent of your initial stake back as a free bet up to £25 .

New customers can follow these simple steps to take advantage of this exclusive AK BETS golf betting offer .

Head over to AK BETS through this link . Sign up for a new account using promo code SWEETSPOT25. Place a bet of up to £50 on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market. AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £25.

AK BETS golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting sign-up offer before signing up.

Doing so will help you get a better grasp of this AK BETS free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Place a bet on any golf market and AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £25.

Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS using the promo code SWEETSPOT25 .

Qualifying Bet must be placed at odds of 10-11 or above and cannot be cashed out.

May not be used in conjunction with any other AK BETS promotion or offer.

Free bet can be used at any price.

Free bet will be credited within 24 hours of placement of the qualifying bet and will expire after seven days.

Free bet stake is not returned with any winnings.

Free bets cannot be exchanged for cash.

Free bet will not be granted if the qualifying bet has been cashed out or voided.

This promo code can be used only once per household/IP address.

In the event of a customer opening more than one account to claim multiple offers AK BETS reserves the right to suspend/close duplicate accounts and void any free bts placed.

AK BETS reserves the right to withdraw or refuse any free bet promotion at any point.

Visit AK BETS for additional T&Cs.

AK BETS Gamble responsibly.

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

will now get exclusive access to legendary tipster Steve Palmer's weekly golf tournament previews from 2pm on a Tuesday.

Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content. Use the promotional code ULTIMATEGOLF

And for those looking for even more extensive golf coverage don't miss Palmer's extra pointers every Wednesday in the Racing Post newspaper.

As well as his tips and insight you will also get expert spotlight comments for all players in our extensive PGA Tour and DP Tour price comparison grids which include course and recent form, plus Palmer's unique attribute icons to help identify the type of players likely to be suited to conditions each week.