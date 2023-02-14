The DP World Tour is staging the Thailand Classic this week, while the PGA Tour's offering is a top-class Genesis Invitational from California. An each-way double on Racing Post Sport's two headline selections can be paired at 712-1 at best late-afternoon prices of 30-1 and 22-1.

Coral, Ladbrokes and Paddy Power are offering the best each-way terms – seven places at a fifth the odds for Thailand and ten places at a fifth the odds for the Genesis - with prices of 28-1 and 16-1 (492-1).

Punters wishing to back Steve Palmer's double each-way should select the each-way option on their betslips. Bets must be placed by midnight Wednesday night.

Not got a bet365 account? Bet £10 & get £50 in free bets

Open account offer. Minimum deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as bet credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits/T&Cs apply. 18+

Thailand Classic

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

The Thai terror has a strong record at the Amata Spring venue and has been buzzing since reclaiming his DP World Tour card and moving back to Bangkok.

Genesis Invitational

Max Homa

The Californian has won four PGA Tour titles in his home state, including the 2021 Genesis. His latest Golden State success came at Torrey Pines last month.

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Follow us on Twitter