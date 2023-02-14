Steve Palmer's Thailand Classic and Genesis Invitational each-way golf double
Racing Post Sport's headline golf tips can be combined for a 712-1 double
The DP World Tour is staging the Thailand Classic this week, while the PGA Tour's offering is a top-class Genesis Invitational from California. An each-way double on Racing Post Sport's two headline selections can be paired at 712-1 at best late-afternoon prices of 30-1 and 22-1.
Coral, Ladbrokes and Paddy Power are offering the best each-way terms – seven places at a fifth the odds for Thailand and ten places at a fifth the odds for the Genesis - with prices of 28-1 and 16-1 (492-1).
Thailand Classic
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
The Thai terror has a strong record at the Amata Spring venue and has been buzzing since reclaiming his DP World Tour card and moving back to Bangkok.
Genesis Invitational
Max Homa
The Californian has won four PGA Tour titles in his home state, including the 2021 Genesis. His latest Golden State success came at Torrey Pines last month.
