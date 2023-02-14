Steve Palmer's Thailand Classic predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

Nicolai Hojgaard, Jordan Smith and Robert MacIntyre head the betting for the Thailand Classic, as the DP World Tour stays in Asia. Hojgaard is the most tempting option of the trio, as he has been hitting his ball superbly, but poor putting and a lack of experience in the Far East are the negatives.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 30-1

Bookmakers could get plagued by bets on popular Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat this week, as this great character seems to have an outstanding chance of success in his homeland.

Aphibarnrat spent five years living Stateside, suffering with homesickness, and he is thrilled to have returned to his home circuit. He earned his ticket home by finishing fourth in the DP World Tour Qualifying School in November, shrugging off the pressure to fire a fourth-round 62, and the gutsy 33-year-old is back basing himself in his beloved Bangkok.

Aphibarnrat, a four-time DP World Tour champion, has always been blessed with bundles of bottle. He is a six-time champ on the Thailand Tour and his last professional victory came in the 2021 Thailand Masters.

The Bangkok bomber can boast form figures of 6-18-10-7 from the last four editions of the Thailand Championship at Amata Spring. And in the 2013 Open qualifier at the course, he fired a 36-hole total of 13 under par to win the event and book an Open debut.

Next best bet

Thorbjorn Olesen 22-1

Six-time DP World Tour champion Thorbjorn Olesen has been hitting his ball with assurance this year, but was carrying a cold putter. The floodgates opened, though, over the weekend of the Ras al Khaimah Championship last time out. In his final six holes of round three, he carded an eagle and five birdies, going 12 under par for his final 24 holes of the tournament to finish in fourth place.

Olesen has form figures of 44-30-20-16-4 from his last five events and that progression can continue. He was 19th in the 2011 Thailand Championship at Amata Spring in his first year as a European Tour player.

Other selections

Sebastian Soderberg 80-1

Gavin Green 66-1

Clement Sordet 110-1

Sebastian Soderberg spends a lot of time in Thailand. He is one of the touring pros for Black Mountain GC, which is about a three-hour drive from Amata Spring. This week's long, soft layout looks perfect terrain for the attacking Swede to enjoy himself.

Soderberg, fifth in the Nedbank Challenge in November and second in Abu Dhabi at the end of last month, has won twice on the Challenge Tour and once on the DP World Tour.

Gavin Green has started 2023 with three missed cuts, but the Malaysian can get back on track at Amata Spring, which sets up nicely for him. In the second half of last year, Green was superb, finishing second in the Czech Masters, second in the Portugal Masters and seventh in the Nedbank.

Complete your team with Clement Sordet, who finished second in the 2015 Thailand Championship at Amata Spring, a high-class event featuring Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood.

Sordet was world number 481 prior to that event – in his first year as a pro. Given he made 24 birdies in Singapore last week and was ten under par for his final three rounds, this five-time Challenge Tour winner seems dangerous.

Amata Spring course guide

Course Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Bangkok, Thailand

Prize money $2m ($333,400 to the winner)

Length 7,505 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 132 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Adrian Otaegui (76), Kazuki Higa (79), Thriston Lawrence (82), Pablo Larrazabal (83), Jordan Smith (87)

Course records - 72 holes 263 Charl Schwartzel (2012) 18 holes 60 Lee Westwood (2011)

Course winner taking part Jamie Donaldson

Time difference Thailand is seven hours ahead of the UK and Ireland

Last week – Singapore Classic 1 O Strydom (400-1), 2 S Valimaki (55-1), T3 M Schneider (50-1), J Wang (100-1), A Del Rey (200-1), T6 Z Lombard (90-1), A Rozner (30-1), G Forrest (80-1), P Waring (100-1), M Pavon (66-1), R Mansell (33-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Amata Spring has hosted the Royal Trophy, a team event between Europe and Asia, four times (2006, 2007, 2009, 2010). The Thailand Golf Championship took place there from 2011 through 2015, along with the Asia leg of the Open's International Qualifiers from 2011 through 2014

Weather forecast Sunny and humid, with temperatures reaching 35C, so the DP World Tour seems likely to allow shorts again. Calm for the most part

Type of player suited to the challenge Lee Westwood (twice), Charl Schwartzel and Sergio Garcia won four of the five Thailand Championships at Amata Spring and generous fairways favour long drivers

Key attribute Power

Spotlight insight

Four of the five Thailand Championships were won with a sub 20-under-par total

