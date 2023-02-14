Steve Palmer's Genesis Invitational predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 2.30pm on Thursday

Where to watch

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 2.30pm on Thursday

Best bets

Max Homa

3pts each-way 22-1 bet365

Tony Finau

3pts each-way 16-1 general

Viktor Hovland

2pts each-way 28-1 bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Golf fans are getting spoiled, with 'elevated' PGA Tour events bringing the best players together on a more regular basis, and this week's Genesis Invitational is a maximum-strength field absolutely oozing class.

Even Tiger Woods has thrown his hat in the ring for his first PGA Tour start since he missed the cut in the Open. Aside from the LIV Golf rebels, every member of the elite is at Riviera this week, and it would be a shock if a lesser light found a way of beating them all.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Max Homa 22-1

Californian Max Homa is still not getting enough respect for the quality of his golf and the home-state hero looks set for further glory at Riviera.

Plenty of observers have fully absorbed the class of the modern Homa – popular Stateside pundit Colt Knost last week predicted Homa would be world number one within two years – but offers of 20-1 for the Genesis are surprisingly generous.

Whether Homa can challenge Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and others for top-dog status is up for debate, but at Riviera there can be no question that Homa is a match for anyone. This is arguably the venue which suits him better than any other.

Homa's natural shot shape is a fade – and Riviera has always been a faders' paradise. The first of his four PGA Tour titles in California came in the 2021 Genesis when he closed with a 66 before winning a playoff. A year prior to that victory, he was fifth at Riviera, then his title defence resulted in tenth place. He used to come to this tournament to watch as a kid – now he is a leaderboard regular as an adult.

Homa grew up 30 miles from Riviera – he is a massive Los Angeles Lakers fan – and Riviera is his favourite course. This time, he tees up with his confidence level through the roof, with a magnificent Presidents Cup debut behind him and a sixth Tour victory coming at Torrey Pines last month.

And there is plenty left in the tank. This is only his fourth tournament of the year and last week's Phoenix Open was a gentle warm-up. He lives in Scottsdale, so could stay at home, and never got into serious contention. The 32-year-old is fresh for Riviera.

Homa is one of only four course winners in this field. Plenty of LIV rebels have great records at Riv but are banned from playing, so the stage seems clear for a man born in Los Angeles County to send his army of fans wild again.

Next best bet

Tony Finau 16-1

The man Homa beat in the 2021 Riviera playoff may again provide the biggest challenge – a repeat of Homa versus Tony Finau seems an entirely feasible Genesis scenario.

Finau also finished second at Riviera in the 2018 Genesis, beaten by course specialist Bubba Watson, and the layout sets up wonderfully for big Tony. He loves to hit a natural fade, but has become more accurate from tee to green, consistently appearing on leaderboards.

Finau, showing marked improvement with putter in hand, has won three of his last 12 tournaments and has finished in the top 20 in his last six. He has been making the game look easy, with his golf-mad eldest son providing extra inspiration and added determination. Finau won in California on the Korn Ferry Tour and has a great record in the Golden State. Expect this giant to threaten a sixth PGA Tour title on Sunday.

Other selection

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Complete a three-pronged attack of elite faders with Viktor Hovland, who drove his ball superbly in Phoenix, struggling to get anything to drop on the greens. On and around the Scottsdale dancefloors, Hovland had a week when nothing went right, but his long-game is in fine fettle.

Hovland was thrilled with the way he was hitting his ball in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, too, so just needs some sparkle with putter in hand to become a contender. It was not long ago that he produced a sensational putting performance on his way to winning the Hero World Challenge in December. The Norwegian was fifth on his Riviera debut in 2021 and fourth last year.

Riviera course guide

Course Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Prize money $20m ($3.6m to the winner)

Length 7,322 yards

Par 71 - three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 130 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Jon Rahm (3), Patrick Cantlay (5), Xander Schauffele (6)

Course records - 72 holes 264 Lanny Wadkins (1985) 18 holes 61 Ted Tryba (1991)

Course winners taking part Adam Scott (twice), James Hahn, JB Holmes, Max Homa

When to bet By 2.30pm on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from 2.30pm on Thursday

Time difference California is eight hours behind UK and Ireland

Last week – Phoenix Open 1 S Scheffler (14-1), 2 N Taylor (300-1), 3 J Rahm (8-1), 4 J Thomas (20-1), 5 J Day (66-1), T6 S Burns (50-1), S Im (25-1), J Spieth (40-1), T Hatton (60-1), T10 W Clark (150-1), X Schauffele (16-1), R Fowler (66-1), A Hadwin (125-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Riviera has been used for this event (formerly the Los Angeles Open, Nissan Open, Northern Trust Open and Genesis Open) every year since 1973 apart from 1983 and 1998. The 1995 US PGA and the 2017 US Amateur were also at Riviera

Story of last year Joaquin Niemann enjoyed a wire-to-wire success with a 19-under-par total, before switching to LIV Golf six months later

Weather forecast Sunny and calm throughout, cool mornings followed by pleasant afternoons, temperatures peaking at 19C

Type of player suited to the challenge Quality ball-strikers with sharp strategies typically prevail at Riviera. A natural fade is preferable, while course experience is almost essential

Key attribute Accuracy

Spotlight insight

Only two of the last 20 winners had played fewer than four times at Riviera prior to their victory

Follow us on Twitter