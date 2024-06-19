Racing Post Travelers Championship tournament match-betting tips

Where to watch the Travelers Championship

Live on Sky Sports Golf, from 5pm Thursday

Best bets

Sam Burns to beat Sahith Theegala

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Hideki Matsuyama to beat Scottie Scheffler

1pt 14-5 BoyleSports

Travelers Championship tournament match-betting tips

The top players on the PGA Tour will probably be glad when their obligations to play in the year's signature events come to an end at the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

The late spring and early summer calendar has become packed since the US PGA Championship was moved to a May berth and the elite players should finally be able to take a break after this weekend at TPC River Highlands.

For some, it cannot come soon enough and Rory McIlroy has already decided to skip a trip to Connecticut after his meltdown in the closing stages of last week's US Open.

One player who could also probably use a break is Sahith Theegala, who has had just one week off since Augusta.

He recovered well from an opening 77 at Pinehurst last week, but perhaps too much emphasis is being placed on the second spot he posted at River Highlands two years ago as he was tied for 52nd and missed the cut on his other two course outings.

While Sam Burns has also had a busy programme, it seems his game is in a good place with three consecutive top-15 finishes.

No one had a better final round than his 67 on Sunday, so he is worthy of support against his fellow American.

It has taken a brave punter to go against Scottie Scheffler this year, but his 41st last week was his worst finish since October 2022 and he makes little appeal at his now-customary short price in the outright market.

BoyleSports have dangled the carrot of taking 14-5 about Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama eclipsing the world number one this week and that is irresistible.

The consistent 2021 Masters champion has not finished lower than 12th in his last five regular PGA Tour events, won a signature event at the Genesis Invitational in February and, importantly, is well rested having played just three times since Augusta. He could be firing on all cylinders.

