Racing Post Senior Open Championship predictions & golf betting tips

When to bet on the Senior Open Championship

By 6.30am on Thursday

Where can I watch the Senior Open Championship

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm on Thursday

Senior Open Championship predictions

Padraig Harrington

2pts 17-4 bet365

K J Choi

1pt each-way 18-1 general

Senior Open Championship preview

After Xander Schauffele's triumph at The Open last week, it is the Seniors' turn to get to grips with one of links golf's toughest courses at Carnoustie, but one player who should be champing at the bit to get going this week is Padraig Harrington.

The Irishman is unsurprisingly favourite for the Senior Open, and not just because he returns to the scene where he beat Sergio Garcia in a playoff to claim the Claret Jug in 2007.

The three-time all-age Major winner was the pick of the roundbelly crop at Royal Troon as he finished 22nd, and he will be hungry to go one better than last year when he fell in a playoff to Alex Cejka at Royal Porthcawl.

Twice a winner on the Champions Tour this season, Harrington can justify his place at the top of the market.

Frenchman Jean van der Velde is back to the scene of his infamous capitulation at the 1999 Open, won by Paul Lawrie who also lines up this week, but one player who catches the eye is South Korean KJ Choi.

His best performance in 13 Opens came when he was 13th at Carnoustie in 2007 and he has finished in the top 20 in 11 of his 15 Champions Tour starts this year as well as claiming a win on the regular Korean Tour.

He was 14th on his Senior Open debut last year and improved conditions could help the 2011 Players Championship winner put on a bold show.

Course guide for the Senior Open Championship

Course Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Scotland

Prize money $2.75m ($450,000 to the winner)

Length 7,394 yards

Par 72 – three par-fives, 12 par-fours, three par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for third round

Course type Links

Course overview Carnoustie is renowned as one of the tougher courses on the Open circuit. Of the three par-fives, two measure just over 500 yards, but tricky winds can provide a strong test with drama almost guaranteed on the closing holes.

Story of last year Alex Cejka beat Padraig Harrington in a playoff in treacherous conditions at Royal Porthcawl in Wales

Weather forecast Rain is most likely on Saturday and the winds set to be at their strongest on Friday. Temperatures should be around 18C

Type of player suited to the challenge Like on virtually all links courses, the ability to keep the ball in play and strong course management are of paramount importance

Key attribute Accuracy

