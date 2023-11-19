Steve Palmer's RSM Classic final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Where to watch the RSM Classic

Sky Sports Golf red button, 6pm Sunday

Best bets

Ludvig Aberg to win 4.10pm threeball

3pts 7-5 Betfair, Power

Matthew NeSmith to win 3.37pm threeball

1pt 19-10 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Story so far

Ludvig Aberg is odds-on across the board for the RSM Classic, having forged a one-shot lead through 54 holes, and the Swedish sensation looks set for a maiden PGA Tour title just five months after turning professional.

Aberg, who was available at a pre-tournament 14-1, is no bigger than 4-5 with 18 holes to play at the Seaside Course, Sea Island, Georgia. He made an eagle and four birdies in his final six holes of round three to take charge.

Eric Cole, a fellow PGA Tour maiden, is alone in second place, while Mackenzie Hughes, who made his breakthrough in the 2016 RSM Classic, is a shot further behind in third place. Tyler Duncan, another former RSM champion, is alone in fourth spot.

The final threeball of Aberg, Cole and Hughes is scheduled to tee off at 4.10pm UK and Ireland time. A sunny day, with light to moderate breezes, is forecast.

RSM Classic l eaderboard

-20 Ludvig Aberg

-19 Eric Cole

-18 Mackenzie Hughes

-17 Tyler Duncan

-15 Sam Ryder

Best odds for the RSM Classic

4-5 L Aberg, 5-2 E Cole, 7 M Hughes, 18 T Duncan, 70 S Ryder, 125 bar

RSM Classic final-round predictions

Ludvig Aberg has a fresh face and boyish good looks, but this is a 24-year-old who joined the professional ranks as a mature, measured winning machine, ready to make an immediate impression.

Aberg enjoyed one of the most impressive college careers in history before turning professional in June. Much like when Jon Rahm burst on to the scene in 2016, this is a European ace who became comfortable with Stateside glory from a young age. Rahm is the only European who has spent longer atop the world amateur rankings than Aberg.

This week, a rain-softened Seaside Course has been at the mercy of Aberg's incredible driving. He has found 36 of the 42 fairways at which he has aimed and is second in the driving-distance statistics. Over the course of his ten PGA Tour starts as a pro, he is the only player on the circuit to average at least 315 yards off the tee while also hitting more than 60 percent of fairways.

Aberg is bogey-free this week. He showed some short-game flair with a chip-in birdie at the 14th hole of round three – the only moment in the round when he looked in any danger of dropping a shot – and this generational talent approaches the denouement with maximum confidence.

Aberg, Racing Post Sport's pre-tournament 14-1 recommendation on Tuesday, has quickly built a formidable reputation for sizzling Sundays. He closed with a 63 in the John Deere Classic in July and in his last two starts – the Shriners Children's Open and the World Wide Technology Championship – he has finished with rounds of 62 and 64. Another strong Sunday effort would make Aberg extremely tough to overcome.

Punters with a healthy investment on Aberg at the pre-tournament prices have straightforward covering options if they wish to be cautious from here. It would be incredible to see anyone five shots or more behind Aberg topple such a complete player. Backing Eric Cole (5-2), Mackenzie Hughes (7-1) and Tyler Duncan (18-1) would be sensible for Aberg supporters looking to shore up their position.

Punters less inclined to fiddle with pre-tournament positions can joyfully let their Aberg wagers ride. The 4-5 seems more than fair for anyone yet to get involved. Late-bloomer Cole has developed into a decent player at the age of 35, but the Floridian would freely admit he is not in the same league as Aberg. Likewise Hughes and Duncan.

Expect Aberg to outclass his playing partners and complete a magnificent start to his pro career. He won on the DP World Tour in September, closing with a 64 in the European Masters, then he made an excellent European Ryder Cup debut. A PGA Tour breakthrough appears to be coming in Georgia.

Aberg appeals at odds-against to win his threeball, while Matthew NeSmith is worth chancing at a juicy price for his threeball against Vince Whaley and Alex Noren. NeSmith was slow out the blocks this week at the Plantation Course (host for 18 holes of the 72 in the RSM), but has been loving life at the Seaside Course, firing rounds of 63 and 65. The South Carolinian relishes this track.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.