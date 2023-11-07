Steve Palmer's Bermuda Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 11.30am on Thursday

Where to watch the Bermuda Championship

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 6pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Bermuda Championship predictions

Akshay Bhatia

4pts each-way 20-1 BoyleSports

Lucas Herbert

3pts each-way 20-1 general

Bookmakers are struggling to identify a clear favourite for the Bermuda Championship, with 11 players priced up between 16-1 and 25-1, and Adam Scott has been given the edge by most layers. The Australian is making his Bermuda Championship debut.

Scott is a former world number one and Major champion, but in the last two months he has missed the cut in both the Irish Open and the Japan Open, and he was 41st in the 78-runner Zozo Championship last time out.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Akshay Bhatia 20-1

Bermuda Championship favouritism should arguably be going to Akshay Bhatia – a fast-improving 21-year-old who has already got one PGA Tour title to his name.

Bhatia, bursting with self-belief, has superstar potential and won the Barracuda Championship in fine style at the end of July. A second trophy should come soon enough and the Bermuda Championship looks an ideal opportunity.

Bhatia loves island golf in tropical locations. His victory on the Korn Ferry Tour came in The Bahamas last year, then he finished fourth when defending that title. He was runner-up in the Puerto Rico Open in March.

The Californian left-hander turned up for his Bermuda Championship debut last year having just missed his last three cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, but he fell in love with Port Royal and carded four rounds in the 60s for 17th place.

Bhatia was world number 477 for his Bermuda debut, but tees off 104th in the rankings this time, having closed with a 64 for tenth place in the World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday. This great shotmaker would relish any weekend breeze.

Next best bet

Lucas Herbert 20-1

Australian ace Lucas Herbert won the Bermuda Championship on his debut in 2021, hanging tough while others faded in strong winds. He could not defend his title last year, so he has a 100 percent record of success at Port Royal.

Herbert's magnificent short-game means the large, undulating greens at this venue play into his hands – he is one of the most consistent putters on the planet – and the 27-year-old can thrive in a low-scoring Bermuda Championship this week.

The length of the course means players are regularly firing wedges fairly close, so converting birdie chances is the key to success. Herbert, a three-time champion on the DP World Tour, can go close to becoming a two-time PGA Tour champion on Sunday.

The Florida-based pro took some time away from golf after the Open, looking to improve his mental health, and he has said that the rust has been slowly but surely falling off his game since his return. He has played four times since the Open, finishing 31st in Mexico last week.

Port Royal course guide

Course Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

Prize money $6.5m ($1.17m to the winner)

Length 6,828 yards

Par 71 - three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 132 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Lucas Glover (31), Adam Scott (45), Brendon Todd (55), Alex Noren (62), Lucas Herbert (65)

Course records - 72 holes 260 Brendon Todd (2019) 18 holes 61 Taylor Pendrith (2021)

Course winners taking part Brendon Todd, Brian Gay, Lucas Herbert

Last week – World Wide Technology Championship 1 E Van Rooyen (70-1), T2 C Villegas (600-1), M Kuchar (45-1), 4 J Suh (40-1), T5 A Putnam (50-1), R Palmer (150-1), T7 C Hadley (70-1), M Hughes (90-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview The Bermuda Championship was staged for the first time in 2019, played as an 'alternate' PGA Tour event in the same week as the WGC-HSBC Champions, but it has got increased status since. The course was designed by Robert Trent Jones on high ground overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in 1970, then renovated by Robert Rulewich in 2009. Most of the early holes are flat, before the course moves to undulating terrain and some ocean-side cliffs. The fairways are generous but the huge, undulating greens can cause plenty of three-putts. The course hosted the Grand Slam of Golf from 2009-2014 – an event for the year's Major winners. The 235-yard, par-three 16th is the signature hole and the toughest on the track, with a forced carry across the ocean

Story of last year Seamus Power edged Thomas Detry by a shot for a second PGA Tour title

Weather forecast A mixture of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures peaking at 26C. Light winds on Thursday, increasing as week wears on, with moderate breezes expected for Sunday

Type of player suited to the challenge Excellent putters fill the honours board at Port Royal, so flat-stick ability allied to a comfort in a breeze seems the ticket to success

Key attribute Touch

Spotlight insight

All four Bermuda Championship winners had missed at least two of their previous three cuts on the PGA Tour

