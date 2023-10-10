Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Jeddah predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Jeddah predictions

Dustin Johnson

4pts each-way 11-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

David Puig

1pt each-way 66-1 Hills

There are just two events left in the LIV Golf season – and it remains to be seen whether the circuit continues in its current format when joining forces with the PGA Tour next year. This week's LIV Golf Jeddah will be followed by the Team Championship finale in Miami, then it is anybody's guess what happens on planet golf from there.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Dustin Johnson 11-1

There has been a love affair between Dustin Johnson and Royal Greens ever since the course opened – and the giant American can prosper there again this week in the second edition of LIV Golf Jeddah.

Johnson won the inaugural Saudi International with a 19-under-par total in 2019, he was runner-up on his title defence, then won a second Saudi title in 2021, despite putting poorly throughout. DJ found the layout a doddle from tee to green and was a total of 44 under par for the first three Royal Greens gatherings.

Johnson was eighth in the 2022 Saudi International and could not tee up this year due to injury, so his form figures in the event are 1-2-1-8. He finished fifth in the inaugural LIV Golf Jeddah, two shots shy of the playoff, so his course credentials are impeccable.

The two-time Major champion was disappointed to miss the Ryder Cup, having won five matches against Europe in 2021, and Johnson seems set for a determined end to this season. He finished tenth in LIV Chicago last time out and could prove the man to beat in breezy Jeddah.

Next best bet

David Puig 66-1

Spanish youngster David Puig qualified for the US Open in June, then finished 39th at Los Angeles Country Club, following up with fourth spot in LIV Greenbrier. His Asian Tour form figures are 4-14-11-1. He dominated last week in Singapore, leading from start to finish, winning by five shots.

Puig made his Royal Greens debut this year in the Saudi International, finishing 53rd, but he was ranked outside the world's top 1,000. The 21-year-old rising star has arrived this time in the form of his life and ready to threaten a LIV Golf breakthrough.

Royal Greens course guide

Course Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,010 yards

Par 70 – two par-fives, 12 par-fours, four par-threes

Field 48 (no cut)

Format 54 holes of strokeplay

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Cameron Smith (14), Brooks Koepka (17), Patrick Reed (60), Joaquin Niemann (61), Abraham Ancer (88)

Course records - 72 holes 261 Dustin Johnson (2019 Saudi International), Abraham Ancer (2023 Saudi International) 18 holes 61 Dustin Johnson (2019 Saudi International)

Course winners taking part Dustin Johnson (twice), Graeme McDowell, Harold Varner, Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer

Time difference Saudi Arabia is two hours ahead of the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview Royal Greens hosted the Saudi International for the first time in 2019 – a DP World Tour event for three years before becoming an Asian Tour event from 2022 onwards. The inaugural LIV Golf Jeddah took place a year ago

Story of last year Brooks Koepka defeated Peter Uihlein in a playoff

Weather forecast Sunny and hot, temperatures peaking at 37C, with moderate breezes throughout

Type of player suited to the challenge This layout can be overwhelmed by long driving, but some windy afternoons should keep scoring in check this year

Key attribute Power

