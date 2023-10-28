Steve Palmer's Qatar Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Where to watch the Qatar Masters

Sky Sports Golf, 8am Sunday

Best bets

Daniel Hillier top Rest of the World

3pts 5-4 bet365

Robert MacIntyre & Sami Valimaki dual forecast

1pt 9-1 bet365

Robert MacIntyre & Daniel Hillier dual forecast

0.5pt 66-1 bet365

Robert MacIntyre & Sean Crocker dual forecast

0.5pt 33-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Story so far

Sandstorms and lightning blighted the first afternoon of the Qatar Masters, meaning the tournament has been playing catch-up ever since. Round three will be concluded quickly on Sunday morning, with the final round commencing soon afterwards.

Jorge Campillo will take a one-shot advantage into the final day, with one third-round hole still to play. The Spaniard, a 40-1 chance ante-post, is a best-price 8-5 with 19 holes to play. Campillo is seeking a fourth DP World Tour title.

Sami Valimaki has finished his third round at 15 under par, one shot behind Campillo, while Robert MacIntyre is alone in third place, with two third-round holes still to play. As darkness descended on Doha GC on Saturday, Campillo was yet to tee off on the 18th, while MacIntyre was yet to tee off on the 17th.

Play is set to resume at 7.40am local time on Sunday. The clocks go back one hour in the UK and Ireland at 2am on Sunday morning, so play should resume at 4.40am UK time. The final round should start approximately 5.45am, with the leaders out around the start of Sky Sports coverage at 8am.

Qatar Masters l eaderboard

-16 Jorge Campillo (through 53 holes)

-15 Sami Valimaki (54)

-14 Robert MacIntyre (52)

-13 Sean Crocker (54), Scott Jamieson (54), Nacho Elvira (54), Thomas Aiken (53)

Best odds for the Qatar Masters

8-5 J Campillo, 7-2 R MacIntyre, 4 S Valimaki, 18 S Crocker, 20 D Hillier, 25 S Jamieson, N Elvira, T Aiken, 40 bar

Qatar Masters final-round predictions

Robert MacIntyre will have been relieved to have banked a birdie at the easy 16th hole before heading to the Doha clubhouse on Saturday evening – and the Scottish left-hander remains bang in the hunt for Qatar Masters glory.

MacIntyre, a 28-1 Racing Post Sport pre-tournament recommendation, was tied for the lead playing the 15th hole in round three and hit a superb drive. An errant approach found the edge of the greenside lake, though, shocking his supporters. He splashed out from the water to the rough, but a gutbusting double-bogey ended up on the scorecard.

In the gathering gloom, it was doubtful whether MacIntyre had enough time to play the 16th, but he pumped a drive to the rough right of the green and made a brilliant up-and-down for birdie, moving back to within two shots of Jorge Campillo.

MacIntyre has two holes left to play which he could easily birdie – a short par-three followed by the 596-yard par-five 18th – so the Ryder Cup star should be in the thick of things for round four. Hopes are high that he can get the job done.

Campillo failed to birdie the 18th in round two and his lack of firepower means he is far from certain to pick up a shot at his final hole of round three. He has won the Qatar Masters before, but it came at the other course used for this event – Education City GC – which better suits his style of play.

With sunny, warm, calm weather forecast for Sunday, Campillo may get swamped by more dynamic operators. MacIntyre backers looking for extra Sunday investments are advised to try the dual forecast market, where the Scot can be put with Sami Valimaki, Daniel Hillier and Sean Crocker.

Valimaki made a birdie at the 18th in near darkness on Saturday to complete three consecutive rounds of 67. The Finn, who won the Oman Open in 2020, has been enjoying himself this week and could prove the biggest danger to MacIntyre.

Hillier has three third-round holes to play and is 11 under par. The power-packed New Zealander is in great nick and will fancy his chances of ending round three at 13 under by carding birdies at the 16th and 18th. The 66-1 MacIntyre-Hillier dual forecast seems remarkably generous.

Crocker is hitting his ball with great authority again and from 13 under par will expect to be in the title shake-up down the stretch. MacIntyre, Valimaki, Hillier and Crocker may end up getting the better of Campillo, who is being shown enormous respect by the layers.

Hillier also appeals in the top Rest of the World market, where Thomas Aiken looks a poor favourite. Aiken has had some fun over the first three days, but he is ranked 824th in the world and is very much yesterday's man on the DP World Tour. Hillier will have high hopes of going into round four level with Aiken and the Kiwi is at a different level to the South African these days. Crocker (American) is not included in bet365's ROW list.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.