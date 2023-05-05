Weekend Hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Cork to make home advantage count against Tipp

Best bet

Cork

1pt 10-11 bet365

Weekend Hurling predictions

Cork v Tipperary

7pm Saturday - GAAGO

Cork turned on the style last time against Waterford and were in cruise control throughout on their way to a 0-27 to 0-18 victory which was every bit as comfortable as the final scoreline suggests.

Given just how emphatic that victory was, it is slightly surprising to see the Rebels available at 10-11 with a few firms to dispose of Munster rivals Tipperary.

Brian Roche looks a real find at midfield for Cork and he was exceptional alongside Darragh Fitzgibbon, while Seamus Harnedy, Conor Lehane and Patrick Horgan proved there is plenty of life left in them despite the fact they are all in their 30s.

On their day, Cork are still potentially the biggest dangers to Limerick in 2023 and they should take care of Tipperary on home soil at Pairc Ui Chaomh.

Follow us on Twitter