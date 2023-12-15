Weekend WSL football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Tottenham v Arsenal

Sky Sports Premier League, midday Saturday

Manchester United v Liverpool

BBC Two & iPlayer, 12.15pm Sunday

Best bets

Arsenal to win & both teams to score

1pt 17-10 Hills

Manchester United to win to nil

1pt 6-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Women's Super League football predictions

Tottenham needed to restore some confidence after a couple of thumpings against the Manchester clubs in the Women's Super League so a 3-3 League Cup draw against Arsenal on Wednesday night should have been a boost, even though they lost on penalties.

A 7-0 loss to City and a 4-0 home reverse to United tell their own story but Spurs could be lifted for another north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners had won their nine previous games, but kept just two clean sheets in that run, so they could triumph with their rivals also finding the net.

United take on Liverpool on Sunday and should hold firm against a team who have posted just one away league win since the start of last season.

Marc Skinner's Red Devils have won six of their last seven games and kept clean sheets in five of them, so they can win and keep Liverpool at bay.

