Women's Super League predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Chelsea Women to win & both teams to score v Liverpool

BBC One, 1.30pm Saturday

1pt 13-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

Manchester United Women to beat Manchester City Women

Sky Sports Premier League & Football, 4.30pm Sunday

1pt 7-4 Betfair, Hills

Women's Super League predictions

Emma Hayes will swap her role at Chelsea for the USA women's national team position at the end of the season but she will be eager to go out with a bang with the Blues this term.

They began their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on Wednesday but will return their attention to the Women's Super League against Liverpool this weekend.

The Reds won their league opener 2-1 against Chelsea last season en route to a respectable seventh-place finish in the WSL and have lost just one of their opening six assignments this term.

Chelsea are top of the WSL with five wins from six games and are on course to win their fifth successive title but have conceded in games with Tottenham, Manchester City and Brighton this term and could be breached in victory.

The Manchester derby is the highlight of Sunday's WSL fixture list and United are worth backing to get the better of City.

Marc Skinner led Manchester United to second spot in the WSL last season and they have looked similarly impressive this term, going unbeaten in their opening six games.

City, meanwhile, have slipped to defeats against Arsenal and Brighton either side of a frenetic 4-3 win over Liverpool in the cup and they should be opposed.

