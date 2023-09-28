Women's Super League outright winner predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Women's Super League season predictions

This year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand drew record crowds and the Women's Super League will be hoping to capitalise on the success of the Lionesses when the new season begins on Sunday.

England forged a path to the final in the summer, losing to Spain 1-0, and the majority of the Lionesses ply their trade in the competitive WSL.

Last term Chelsea secured their fourth successive WSL title as part of an impressive double but Emma Hayes's side finished only two points ahead of runners-up Manchester United.

And although the Blues are favourites to defend their title, they look short enough in the betting.

Keeping incentive high in the Chelsea camp will be no easy task for Hayes, while it could be argued that summer signings Ashley Lawrence and Catarina Macario are downgrades on departing pair Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson.

Manchester United impressed last term, finishing second best in the league and FA Cup, but Marc Skinner's side were punching above their weight and will be a lot weaker following the departure of top scorer Alessia Russo.

Indeed it could be Russo's new club Arsenal who represent the best outright value.

The Gunners were hit hard by injuries last term but still reached the last four of the Champions League and finished third in the WSL.

Key players Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson are nearing returns and will join up with a squad bolstered by some shrewd summer signings.

Along with Russo, Arsenal have snapped up World Cup stars Amanda Ilestedt and Laia Codina as well as Kyra Cooney-Cross and Cloe Lacasse.

With 33-year-old captain Kim Little still running the show in midfield, there is a good blend of youth and experience in this Arsenal team and they could go the distance.

Failing to qualify for the Champions League group stage was a disaster - they lost in qualifying to Paris FC - but it could also be a blessing in disguise as Jonas Eidevall's side are able to focus fully on the WSL.

Manchester City will also be hoping to make their mark this season, having finished level on points with Arsenal last campaign, but it looks more likely that they will regress than progress with Jill Roord their only notable addition over the summer.

