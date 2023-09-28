Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Women's football

Women's Super League outright winner predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for the 2023-24 Women's Super League season

Arsenal could go the distance in the Women's Super League this season
Arsenal could go the distance in the Women's Super League this seasonCredit: David Price

Best bets

Arsenal to win the Women's Super League
3pts 15-8 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Women's Super League season predictions

This year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand drew record crowds and the Women's Super League will be hoping to capitalise on the success of the Lionesses when the new season begins on Sunday.

England forged a path to the final in the summer, losing to Spain 1-0, and the majority of the Lionesses ply their trade in the competitive WSL.

Last term Chelsea secured their fourth successive WSL title as part of an impressive double but Emma Hayes's side finished only two points ahead of runners-up Manchester United.

And although the Blues are favourites to defend their title, they look short enough in the betting.

Keeping incentive high in the Chelsea camp will be no easy task for Hayes, while it could be argued that summer signings Ashley Lawrence and Catarina Macario are downgrades on departing pair Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson.

Manchester United impressed last term, finishing second best in the league and FA Cup, but Marc Skinner's side were punching above their weight and will be a lot weaker following the departure of top scorer Alessia Russo.

Indeed it could be Russo's new club Arsenal who represent the best outright value.

The Gunners were hit hard by injuries last term but still reached the last four of the Champions League and finished third in the WSL.

Key players Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson are nearing returns and will join up with a squad bolstered by some shrewd summer signings.

Along with Russo, Arsenal have snapped up World Cup stars Amanda Ilestedt and Laia Codina as well as Kyra Cooney-Cross and Cloe Lacasse.

With 33-year-old captain Kim Little still running the show in midfield, there is a good blend of youth and experience in this Arsenal team and they could go the distance.

Failing to qualify for the Champions League group stage was a disaster - they lost in qualifying to Paris FC - but it could also be a blessing in disguise as Jonas Eidevall's side are able to focus fully on the WSL.

Manchester City will also be hoping to make their mark this season, having finished level on points with Arsenal last campaign, but it looks more likely that they will regress than progress with Jill Roord their only notable addition over the summer.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 28 September 2023Last updated 17:48, 28 September 2023
icon
more inWomen's football
more inWomen's football