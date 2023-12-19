Women's Champions League Wednesday predictions and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Wednesday's matches in the Women's Champions League
Where to watch
BK Hacken Women v Chelsea Women
TNT Sports 2 & DAZN, 8pm Wednesday
Best bet
Hacken or draw double chance
1pt 11-5 bet365
Women's Champions League predictions
Hacken have been the surprise package in this season's Women's Champions League and they could post another upset against Women's Super League giants Chelsea on Wednesday evening.
The Swedish club were expected to struggle in the competition after they were drawn in a tough section, but they have beaten Paris FC and Real Madrid and drawn with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their first three games in Group D.
Hacken have the added luxury of no domestic football right now - the Damallsvenskan season doesn't start until April - and they are overpriced to avoid defeat against the Blues.
Chelsea were frustrated by Hacken in a goalless draw on their own patch recently. Prior to that game they were hammered 4-1 by Arsenal in the WSL, so it's fair to say the Blues have looked a little vulnerable.
They are unlikely to have things all their own way on an artificial pitch in Gothenburg in what could well be the most intriguing Women's Champions League contest on Wednesday night.
