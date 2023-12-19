Women's Champions League Wednesday predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Hacken have been the surprise package in this season's Women's Champions League and they could post another upset against Women's Super League giants Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

The Swedish club were expected to struggle in the competition after they were drawn in a tough section, but they have beaten Paris FC and Real Madrid and drawn with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their first three games in Group D.

Hacken have the added luxury of no domestic football right now - the Damallsvenskan season doesn't start until April - and they are overpriced to avoid defeat against the Blues.

Chelsea were frustrated by Hacken in a goalless draw on their own patch recently. Prior to that game they were hammered 4-1 by Arsenal in the WSL, so it's fair to say the Blues have looked a little vulnerable.

They are unlikely to have things all their own way on an artificial pitch in Gothenburg in what could well be the most intriguing Women's Champions League contest on Wednesday night.

