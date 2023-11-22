Women's Champions League predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Chelsea -2 goals on handicap v Paris FC

DAZN & TNT Sports 1, 8pm

1pt 21-20 bet365

Bayern Munich draw no bet v PSG

DAZN, 5.45pm

1pt 21-20 Hills

Women's Champions League predictions

Chelsea were unfortunate to draw their Women's Champions League opener with Real Madrid but they can put that result behind them with a comfortable win over Paris FC.

The Blues drew 2-2 in the Spanish capital but deserved more from the game. Las Blancas scored their equaliser from a late penalty given for a foul which was evidently outside the box.

And to rub salt into the wounds, Chelsea were also denied a 95th-minute goal from Niamh Charles which was wrongly ruled out for offside.

The Blues showed their frustration in a 5-1 thrashing of Liverpool on Saturday and they can win by at least three goals against Paris FC, who sustained a surprise loss to Swedish minnows BK Hacken on matchday one.

PSG suffered a major setback in their Women's Champions League group with a 2-0 loss to Ajax last time out and they are worth opposing against juggernauts Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians were quarter-finalists in last year's competition and came within minutes of beating a strong Roma side in their opener, only to concede a 90th-minute equaliser.

With the experience of Magdalena Eriksson, Georgia Stanway and Lina Magull through the spine of the team, they are worth backing in the draw-no-bet market.

