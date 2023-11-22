Racing Post logo
Women's football

Women's Champions League predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches in the Women's Champions League

Chelsea deserved more from their Women's Champions League opener with Real Madrid
Chelsea deserved more from their Women's Champions League opener with Real MadridCredit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC

Best bets

Chelsea -2 goals on handicap v Paris FC
DAZN & TNT Sports 1, 8pm
1pt 21-20 bet365

Bayern Munich draw no bet v PSG
DAZN, 5.45pm
1pt 21-20 Hills

Women's Champions League predictions

Chelsea were unfortunate to draw their Women's Champions League opener with Real Madrid but they can put that result behind them with a comfortable win over Paris FC.

The Blues drew 2-2 in the Spanish capital but deserved more from the game. Las Blancas scored their equaliser from a late penalty given for a foul which was evidently outside the box.

And to rub salt into the wounds, Chelsea were also denied a 95th-minute goal from Niamh Charles which was wrongly ruled out for offside.

The Blues showed their frustration in a 5-1 thrashing of Liverpool on Saturday and they can win by at least three goals against Paris FC, who sustained a surprise loss to Swedish minnows BK Hacken on matchday one.

PSG suffered a major setback in their Women's Champions League group with a 2-0 loss to Ajax last time out and they are worth opposing against juggernauts Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians were quarter-finalists in last year's competition and came within minutes of beating a strong Roma side in their opener, only to concede a 90th-minute equaliser.

With the experience of Magdalena Eriksson, Georgia Stanway and Lina Magull through the spine of the team, they are worth backing in the draw-no-bet market.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

Published on 22 November 2023inWomen's football

Last updated 14:31, 22 November 2023

