Women's Champions League predictions and free football tips

Women's Champions League outright predictions

A stunning 3-2 comeback win over Wolfsburg in June handed Barcelona their second Women's Champions League title and bookmakers expect the Catalan juggernauts to defend their European crown this season.

With a core comprised of Spanish world champions, including Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati, Barca remain the team to beat in Europe's premier club competition but there is little value in backing them at odds-on.

Eight-time champions Lyon are expected to be their closest competitors but they crashed out in the quarter-finals last term and Chelsea could instead represent a better each-way selection.

The Blues are the Women's Super League sole representative in the competition after Arsenal and Manchester United lost in qualifying but they have a good chance of going deep.

Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson departed over the summer but a new generation of Blues players are stepping up to the plate, including recent additions Sjoeke Nusken and Mia Fishel.

Chelsea have started the new WSL season with five wins from six matches as they target a fifth successive domestic title and they were Champions League semi-finalists last term.

Everything is in place for them to go a step further and while their section is not the easiest, they should still comfortably make the knockouts and be kept up to their work by group games against Real Madrid and Paris FC.

