Weekend Women's Super League predictions and free football tips: Title rivals can play out a thriller

Arsenal v Chelsea

BBC Two, 12.30pm Sunday

Tottenham v Manchester United

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 6.45pm Sunday

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Arsenal v Chelsea

2pts 20-21

Man United to win & under 3.5 goals v Tottenham

1pt 6-4

Women's Super League predictions

Nine of the 12 Women's Super League titles awarded since the competition's inception in 2011 have gone the way of either Arsenal or Chelsea and meetings between the London rivals rarely disappoint.

The Blues have won each of the last four WSL titles but Arsenal were the last team to win the league before that hot streak and look to be Chelsea's fiercest competitors once again this term.

A run of four wins from four matches in November saw Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall handed the WSL Manager of the Month award and his side moved to within three points of pacesetters Chelsea.

Arsenal have not lost since the opening weekend of the season and are a much stronger unit with Beth Mead back in the mix.

Cases can be made for both sides but punters may be better off backing goals given these are two of the most enterprising sides in the world of women's football.

They have scored 48 goals between them in the WSL this term with Chelsea registering at least four goals in five of their last seven matches.

Arsenal have racked up 17 goals in their last five matches in all competitions, so a bet on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals could be the way to go.

Manchester United were Chelsea's closest competitors in the WSL last season, finishing only two points off top spot, and they can build on a solid start to the new campaign with victory over Tottenham.

Marc Skinner's side have drawn more games than they would have liked to this term and a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City last month will have hurt.

But they have dug deep in their last two games to beat Liverpool 1-0 and Bristol City 2-0 and they can win a match featuring under 3.5 goals against Spurs, whose confidence will be low after their 7-0 mauling by Manchester City before the international break.

