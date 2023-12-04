Women's Nations League: Scotland v England predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Scotland Women v England Women

BBC One & BBC Two Wales, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

England to win & both teams to score

1pt 10-3 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Scotland Women v England Women predictions

A clash between Scotland and England rarely disappoints and there is plenty riding on Tuesday's Women's Nations League encounter at Hampden Park.

England are seeking to book their spot in the competition's finals with a win and keep their dreams of representing Team GB at next summer's Olympic Games intact.

As the nominated nation for Team GB, the Lionesses must make the Nations League final, or finish third if France make the decider, to qualify for Paris. So any Scottish player hoping to make an appearance at the Olympics will likely need England to win at Hampden in an unusual twist of fate.

However, national pride will take precedence and the Scots can be expected to throw everything at the World Cup runners-up.

England recovered from 2-0 down to beat group leaders Netherlands 3-2 last time out to leave them level with the Dutch heading into the final round of fixtures but with an inferior goal difference.

Only one can top the group and reach the finals and England trail the Netherlands, who host Belgium on Tuesday, by three goals.

Sarina Wiegman's side can therefore be expected to go for broke in Glasgow and the goals could flow.

With Beth Mead back and Alessia Russo and Ella Toone impressing from off the bench against the Dutch, England can be a lethal force in the final third.

However, at the back they are clearly missing injured stars Leah Williamson and Millie Bright.

The Lionesses have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games and while they can get the job done at Hampden, a shutout could again elude them.

