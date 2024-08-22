Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post experts James Milton and Dan Childs for episode two of the The Assist, our new football betting show bringing you all the best bets for the weekend Premier League action and more.

The Premier League is back and surprises were few and far between on the opening weekend. The team review the opening round of fixtures, including a 2-0 win for champions Manchester City at Chelsea before quickly turning their attention to this weekend's key fixture between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

The panel shine the spotlight on all ten Premier League matches, Dan takes an in-depth look at the EFL coupon, and James is on hand with his best prop and bet builder tips.

Our experts also hit the crossbar with the Assist treble last week when Sheffield United blew a 2-0 lead at home to QPR. Listen and find out if they can go one better with this week's attempt.

Just click on the link above and don't forget to subscribe to the Racing Post YouTube channel to ensure you never miss another episode of The Assist.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.