Women's Super League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Saturday, 12.30pm Sky Sports Premier League

Arsenal v Manchester City

Sunday, 12.30pm BBC Two

Best bets

Chelsea & over 2.5 goals

1pt 4-7 Betfair , Paddy Power

Manchester City

1pt 17-10 Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Women's Super League football predictions

Aston Villa host Chelsea in the WSL on Saturday having lost their opening four matches, and their poor start to the season looks set to continue against the reigning champions.

Chelsea beat their hosts on three occasions last season, scoring three goals in each of their league victories, and are unbeaten this term, with their only dropped points coming away at league leaders Manchester City.

Three of Villa's four WSL matches have featured at least three goals and that again looks likely in a defeat to Chelsea, who scored four against Brighton in their last league outing.

The biggest game of the weekend comes on Sunday when table-topping City head to Meadow Park to take on three-time WSL winners Arsenal.

The Gunners have failed to impress this term, even when victorious. Their two wins have come over the bottom two sides, Aston Villa and Bristol City, and by just a single goal on each occasion.

In contrast, City have been utterly dominant with their only dropped points coming when reduced to ten players for 52 minutes against reigning champions Chelsea in a match which they nearly won, only being denied by a 96th-minute equaliser.

Arsenal have already lost at home this season to Liverpool, who finished in the bottom half last term, and could be in for more misery on Sunday against a City side on the charge for their first title since 2016.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.