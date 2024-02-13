Wednesday's Championship predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley

Today's Offers 8 All offers

When to bet

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm Wednesday

Best bets

Both teams to score in Huddersfield v Sunderland

1pt 20-23 Betfair

QPR draw no bet v Stoke

1pt 13-8 Coral

Wednesday's Championship predictions

Huddersfield have scored seven goals in two Championship games under caretaker manager Jon Worthington and they could be involved in a free-scoring encounter at home to playoff-chasing Sunderland.

The Terriers parted ways with Darren Moore after being held to a 1-1 draw at QPR at the end of January and Worthington’s first match in charge saw them ease past relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday 4-0.

Huddersfield gave second-placed Southampton a scare at St Mary's on Saturday, taking a 3-2 lead into the final ten minutes only for the Saints to turn on the style with three late goals.

However, Southampton were unbeaten in 24 matches and it was a performance that suggests they can mix it with the Black Cats.

Sunderland have taken seven points from their last three Championship matches but they’ve won only once in their last ten away league games.

Both teams have scored in six of Huddersfield’s last seven league matches while the net has bulged at both ends in four of Sunderland’s last five, suggesting this could be a lively affair.

Stoke find themselves in relegation danger after a run of just two wins from 17 league games since October and the Potters could be vulnerable again at home to third-bottom QPR.

Victory for Rangers would see them leapfrog Stoke on goal difference and that is a real possibility given they are unbeaten in four while the hosts have lost four on the spin, conceding 13 goals.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.