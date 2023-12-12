Wednesday's Championship predictions and free football tips: Hoops are on a roll

When to bet

7.45pm Wednesday

Best bets

QPR

2pts 21-20 Coral

Leicester -1 goal on handicap

1pt 10-11 general

Wednesday's Championship predictions

Championship survival is looking more likely by the game for QPR and they can take their winning run in the second tier to four at home to poor-travelling Plymouth.

Marti Cifuentes has the Hoops on a roll with their only defeat in six games under his guidance coming in a 1-0 loss away to Norwich.

Since that narrow loss at Carrow Road, QPR have reeled off three successive victories over Stoke, Preston and Hull, scoring eight times in that run and keeping two clean sheets.

They remain in the relegation zone despite the upturn in form but can go level on points with Plymouth with victory.

The Pilgrims were brushed aside 4-0 at league leaders Leicester on Saturday, which means they are still winless after ten matches on their travels.

Steven Schumacher’s side have lost four on the spin away from home and this looks a bad time to make the trip to west London.

While the change in manager has worked for QPR, it has yet to turn the fortunes of Millwall, who look set for further misery at Leicester.

The Lions have won only one of their last ten Championship games and they've picked up only one point from their last four matches under Joe Edwards.

Title-chasing Leicester have won eight of their ten home fixtures and four of the last five have been by at least a two-goal margin.

