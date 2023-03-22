Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Denmark to win to nil v Finland

Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Thursday

1pt 5-6 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Luxembourg or draw double chance v Slovakia

Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Thursday

1pt 7-5 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Thursday Euro 2024 qualifying preview

Denmark reached the semi-finals at Euro 2020, losing in extra-time to England at Wembley, so a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup was a major disappointment for Kasper Hjulmand's side.

An opening 0-0 draw with Tunisia put the Danes under pressure before Kylian Mbappe scored an 86th-minute winner for France on matchday two and a surprise 1-0 defeat to Australia sealed Denmark's early flight home from Qatar.

They are expected to bounce back from that setback in Euro 2024 qualifying and should take three points and a clean sheet from their Group H opener at home to Finland.

Hjulmand's men won their five home World Cup qualifiers by an aggregate score of 19-1 and the only goal they conceded came in the 89th minute of their final home fixture against the Faroe Islands.

They beat Switzerland 1-0 and Gibraltar 6-0 in their last two Euro 2020 qualifiers on their own patch and can kick off their Euro 2024 campaign with another shutout against a limited Finland side.

Slovakia are worth opposing at cramped odds in their home game against Luxembourg, who have lost only one of their last eight internationals.

They took ten points from four matches against the Faroes and Lithuania in last year's Nations League, also drawing 3-3 away to Turkey, and held Hungary and Bulgaria to friendly draws in November.

Slovakia were underwhelming in a modest Nations League group, scoring only five goals in six fixtures against Belarus, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and improving Luxembourg could frustrate their hosts in Group J.

Also in that section, Portugal are just 1-100 to make a winning start against Liechtenstein under new coach Roberto Martinez. The Portuguese thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in the last 16 of the World Cup before being knocked out by Morocco in the quarter-finals, while Martinez's Belgium crashed out at the group stage.

Portugal's first Euro 2024 qualifier should result in a straightforward win with Liverpool's Diogo Jota, who missed the World Cup through injury, returning to a squad that includes attacking stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and Goncalo Guedes, who scored a hat-trick in the last-16 rout of the Swiss.

Portugal are 10-11 giving up five goals on the handicap while the 5-0 and 6-0 home wins are both 6-1 shots in the correct-score betting.

