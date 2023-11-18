Sunday's Euro 2024 Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips: Montenegro pose a threat

Where to watch Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Hungary v Montenegro

Viaplay Sports 1, 2pm Sunday

Bosnia v Slovakia

Viaplay Online, 7.45pm Sunday

Best bets

Both teams to score in Hungary v Montenegro

1pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Slovakia draw no bet

1pt 10-11 Hills

Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Unbeaten Hungary have sealed their place at the Euro 2024 finals but Group G rivals Montenegro can make their mark when the pair meet in Budapest on Sunday.

The Magyars have not been firing on all cylinders lately. They needed a 97th-minute own goal to take a point from their trip to Bulgaria on Thursday and they battled back from two goals down to claim a draw in their previous qualifier against Lithuania.

Both teams have scored in each of their last five matches and the same could happen again.

Montenegro were beaten 3-1 by Serbia in their last away qualifier but they were denied by a late goal in a draw in Lithuania and won in Bulgaria, so they are capable of getting on the scoresheet in Budapest.

The most competitive game of the day is the Group J clash between Bosnia and Slovakia, and the visitors are worth supporting in the draw-no-bet market.

Bosnia's form has fallen away dramatically recently. They lost 5-0 to Portugal in their last home game and seemed to have learned nothing from that hiding as they were thumped 4-1 by Luxembourg on Thursday.

Slovakia have already guaranteed their qualification spot, which is why the draw-no-bet insurance is attractive, but their only two group defeats have come against the table-topping Portuguese.

They should not fear a trip to Zenica following a 4-2 win over Iceland on Thursday, in which Sparta Prague's Lukas Haraslin scored twice.

