Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Aberdeen v Rangers

Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday

Best bets

Hibernian

1pt 7-4 Betfair , Power

Kilmarnock

1pt 8-5 Coral

Rangers & over 2.5 goals

2pts 21-20 bet365 , Coral

Scottish football predictions

The Scottish Cup reaches the third round on Saturday but the best bets of the weekend could be in the Premiership.

Hibernian picked up their first win in eight attempts at home to Kilmarnock prior to the international break and they look a value bet to build on that success against Dundee.

Hibs have lost only two of their last 12 matches and while they have struggled to turn good performances into wins, there have been signs of progress under manager Nick Montgomery.

There’s certainly an abundance of attacking quality in Hibees squad, with the likes of Dylan Vente, Martin Boyle and Josh Campbell at the top of the pitch, and they look to have been underrated on their trip to Dens Park.

Kilmarnock have lost four and drawn two of their six Scottish Premiership away matches this season, but Killie can snap that winless run on the road at Ross County.

Derek McInnes’s side have collected a point at Hearts and Dundee and three of those four away defeats have been by a single goal. Kilmarnock won the shot count at St Johnstone, Hearts and Dundee, and they managed six shots on their visit to champions Celtic.

Those numbers suggest an away win may not be too far away and the 8-5 about a Killie win on Saturday is worthing taking.

Rangers are flying right now and they can continue their pursuit of leaders Celtic by taking three points in the Granite City on Sunday.

Gers have won five league matches on the bounce, scoring 16 times and registering a whopping 78 shots in that run of success.

Aberdeen shipped six goals at Celtic last time out and they could be hit hard by a rampant Rangers outfit.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.