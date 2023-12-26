Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wednesday's matches from the Scottish Premiership.
When to bet/where to watch
Aberdeen v Motherwell
7.45pm Wednesday
Hibs v Hearts
Sky Sports Main Event and Football, 7.45pm Wednesday
Best bets
Lawrence Shankland to score at any time
2pts 7-4 bet365, BoyleSports
Aberdeen to win and both teams to score
1pt 27-10 Betfair, Hills
Scottish football predictions
Hibs have won only one of the last 12 Edinburgh derby matches and they face an in-form Hearts side who have been victorious in six of their last eight league games.
The Jam Tarts are up to third in the table after their strong recent run but the Hibees would cut the gap between them and their rivals to two points with a win in a congested Scottish Premiership table.
Key to Hearts’ efforts this season has been the red-hot form of striker Lawrence Shankland, who has scored 15 times in 25 games.
The Scotland forward has four goals in his last three matches and looks value to get on the scoresheet again in this derby.
Aberdeen have won just five league games this season but have been victorious twice in a row and can make it three on the spin when they face Motherwell.
The Well have not won any of their last 15 games and have the worst defensive record in the division.
Both teams have scored in seven of the last 11 league games Stuart Kettlewell’s side have contested and they went into this week’s games as the top scorers in the bottom half.
The Well are fancied to get on the scoresheet but their defensive frailties mean Aberdeen are taken to win.
Published on 26 December 2023inTipping columns
Last updated 13:16, 26 December 2023
