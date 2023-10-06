Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

St Mirren v Rangers

Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday

Scottish football predictions

Frank Lampard is the 6-4 favourite to replace Michael Beale in the Rangers dugout after the latter was sacked by the Glasgow giants this week.

Managerless Gers travel to St Mirren on Sunday for a televised lunchtime encounter and they will kick off ten points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic if the Bhoys beat Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Celtic have won six of their opening seven league matches but they don't look as good as they did when romping to the treble under Ange Postecoglou last season.

The Bhoys, who suffered a last-gasp defeat against Lazio on Wednesday, are 1-5 to see off Killie, and while they clearly have a class edge, that was also the case when Killie dumped the champions out of the Scottish League Cup in August.

Celtic required a 97th-minute winner to beat Motherwell last weekend and their European exertions could leave their mark on a squad already without Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh and Liel Abada.

Centre-backs Nat Phillips and Cameron Carter-Vickers are only just returning to fitness and Celtic may be given a tougher time of it by Killie than the prices suggest.

Hearts and Hibs clash in the first Edinburgh derby of the season on Saturday and the Hibees look to have a decent chance of collecting all three points at Tynecastle.

Nick Montgomery’s men are unbeaten in five matches, hammered an in-form St Mirren 4-2 in the Scottish League Cup recently, and although the Leith side were held by Dundee last weekend, they registered 21 shots and 14 corners in a game they deserved to win.

Hearts have recorded only six shots on target in their three home league matches this season and look there for the taking.

