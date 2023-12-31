Expert EFL predictions and free football tips for New Year's Day

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Bristol City

2pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Reading

2pts 5-6 bet365

Accrington

2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

MK Dons

1pt 21-20 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

EFL predictions

Bristol City v Millwall

Bristol City are eyeing up a place in the Championship playoffs after a rich vein of form and the Robins should rule the roost against Millwall.

Liam Manning’s side have taken ten points from their last four games and they have been a formidable force at home recently, winning four of their last five encounters at Ashton Gate.

That includes wins over playoff-chasing trio Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hull, and they should be too strong for Millwall despite the Lions’ upturn in fortunes.

Millwall have recorded back-to-back successes at home to QPR and Norwich but away from The Den they have struggled, posting only three wins in 12 road outings.

So after winning six of their last nine home league games, Bristol City are fancied to start 2024 with a bang.

Reading v Exeter

Reading have raised their game as the threat of relegation has intensified and the Royals can claim another huge three points from their crunch clash with Exeter.

A Reading triumph would see them move above the Grecians on goal difference and out of the drop zone, and that looks a strong possibility given their recent form.

Reading have lost only one of their last eight league games and their purple patch has included draws with top-six occupants Oxford and Peterborough.

That suggests they should be too strong for an Exeter side who have been terrible on their travels.

The Grecians have lost seven of their 11 away games in League One, scoring just twice in their last seven matches on the road.

Accrington v Salford

Accrington are on the cusp of the League Two playoff places and they should make their presence felt at home to Salford.

Stanley have lost only one of their last five league games, which includes a hard-fought draw away to fourth-placed Barrow last time out.

John Coleman’s side should relish the chance to take on struggling Salford, who are in grave danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap.

The Ammies are only six points above the drop zone and have taken only three points from their last nine league games, suffering three straight defeats and conceding ten goals in that time.

Doncaster v MK Dons

Four straight wins have catapulted MK Dons into the top seven in the fourth tier and they can put in a five-star performance at Doncaster.

The Dons are on a roll under Mike Williamson, which is more than can be said for a Donny side without a win in five.

Rovers frustrated Mansfield in a 1-1 draw on Friday, but prior to that they had conceded three in defeats to Notts County and Bradford and suffered a 5-0 home hiding at the hands of Morecambe.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.