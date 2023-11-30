James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Ross Barkley to score at any time v Brentford 3pm Saturday

1pt 15-2 bet365

Plymouth draw no bet v Stoke

3pm Saturday

2pts Evs Hills

Blackpool-Blackpool double result v Forest Green

3pm Saturday

2pts 27-20 Coral

Borussia Monchengladbach to beat Hoffenheim

2.30pm Saturday

1pt 5-4 general

Best Premier League bet

Brentford v Luton

3pm Saturday

Luton midfielder Ross Barkley impressed in last weekend's 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace and he looks a big price to score his first goal of the season at Brentford on Saturday.

Barkley showcased his passing ability from a deep midfield role against Palace but he is also capable of getting into shooting positions.

In six league starts for Luton, he has had one shot against the Eagles, two against Chelsea, West Ham, Liverpool and Manchester United, and four in the 3-1 loss at Aston Villa.

The 33-cap England international scored four times in 921 minutes for Ligue 1 Nice last season and his encouraging performances during a tough run of fixtures for Luton suggest he may not have to wait much longer to break his duck.

Best EFL bet

Plymouth v Stoke

3pm Saturday

Stoke's first Championship away trip of the week ended in a 4-2 defeat at QPR, who had scored only four times in their previous seven home matches.

The Potters are also worth opposing at Plymouth on Saturday as the Pilgrims, so impressive at home on their way to the League One title last season, are competing well in the second division.

They have lost their last three away games, all by a one-goal margin, at Coventry, Leeds and Ipswich but 16 of their 19 points have been earned at Home Park.

Sunderland, Blackburn, Norwich, Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday all lost by at least a two-goal margin at Plymouth, who also held Middlesbrough to a 3-3 draw at the start of November.

Those displays make them an appealing draw-no-bet selection against Stoke, who had failed to score in three games before Tuesday's Loftus Road loss.

Best FA Cup bet

Blackpool v Forest Green

3pm Saturday

Blackpool's League One charge was halted by Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat to Northampton but the Tangerines should bounce back in their FA Cup second-round tie against League Two Forest Green.

The hosts had scored 20 goals in eight league and cup games before their midweek setback and they won 4-0 at title contenders Portsmouth last weekend.

Blackpool were leading at half-time in 12 of their 13 victories in all competitions this season and they can make another fast start against Forest Green, who conceded twice in the first 21 minutes of Tuesday's 3-0 home defeat to Bradford.

Best European bet

Borussia Monchengladbach v Hoffenheim

2.30pm Saturday

Borussia Monchengladbach blew a 2-0 lead in last weekend's 4-2 Bundesliga defeat at Borussia Dortmund but they thumped Wolfsburg 4-0 in their most recent home game and can see off Saturday's visitors Hoffenheim.

Gladbach also let slip a two-goal advantage in a 3-3 draw at Freiburg at the start of November but they look capable of spoiling Hoffenheim's fine away record.

Four of the visitors' five road wins came against teams in the bottom seven and they have won only one of their last five Bundesliga games.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Barrow

Maidstone are going well in the National League South but they could be outclassed in their FA Cup tie against League Two Barrow, who have won eight of their last nine matches in all competitions

Blowout

Lazio

The Romans left it late to beat Celtic 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, having scored just three goals in their previous five games, and visitors Cagliari are on a decent run

Accumulator

Blackpool 1-2, Charlton 17-20, Barrow 19-20, Stevenage 10-11. £1 accumulator returns £10.34 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at West Ham 4-5, Southampton 8-11, Almeria 8-13. £1 accumulator returns £5.04 with bet365.

