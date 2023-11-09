James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Everton to score the first goal v Crystal Palace

3pm Saturday

2pts 5-4 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Doncaster to beat AFC Wimbledon

3pm Saturday

1pt 15-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Draw in Rayo Vallecano v Girona

Viaplay Sports 2 & LaLigaTV, 1pm Saturday

1pt 5-2 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Crystal Palace v Everton

3pm Saturday

Everton manager Sean Dyche described last weekend's 1-1 draw with Brighton as "definitely a point gained" despite the fact that the Toffees led for almost 80 minutes at Goodison Park.

Ashley Young's 84th-minute own goal denied Everton a sixth win in eight matches in all competitions but Dyche's men should be confident about Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace.

A tight contest is expected at Selhurst Park and the visitors are worth backing to open the scoring given Palace's slow starts this season.

The Eagles won 2-0 at struggling Burnley last time out but Jeffrey Schlupp's 22nd-minute opener at Turf Moor was only their second first-half goal in 11 Premier League matches in 2023-24.

Palace's second goal was scored by Tyrick Mitchell in the 94th minute and they could find themselves trailing against Everton, who have scored in the first 15 minutes in five of their last eight league and cup games.

The Toffees look more fluent in attack than they have for some time with Jack Harrison, James Garner and Dwight McNeil in midfield and Abdoulaye Doucoure playing off striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and they can strike early at Selhurst.

Best EFL bet

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster

3pm Saturday

Opposing AFC Wimbledon did not pay off last week as the Wombles thumped League One Cheltenham 5-1 in the FA Cup.

Wimbledon are going well under manager Johnnie Jackson but, at the prices, it may be worth taking them on again in their League Two home fixture against Doncaster.

After a tough start to the campaign, Donny have won six of their last nine league games and their last two results were a 2-2 FA Cup draw with Accrington and a 2-1 victory over third-division Burton in the EFL Trophy.

They have been helped by a soft run of fixtures – four of their six league wins came against the current bottom four – but at almost 4-1 they merit a small bet at Plough Lane.

Best European bet

Rayo Vallecano v Girona

Viaplay Sports 2 & LaLigaTV, 1pm Saturday

After a dozen rounds of fixtures in La Liga, Girona are looking down on Real Madrid and Barcelona having taken 31 points from a possible 36 in the Spanish top flight.

They needed two late goals to see off Osasuna 4-2 last weekend and beat bottom club Celta Vigo 1-0 in their previous game thanks to a 91st-minute Yangel Herrera goal.

It may, then, be worth opposing the surprise leaders when they travel to Rayo Vallecano, who held Real Madrid to a goalless draw at the Bernabeu last time out.

That was Rayo's sixth draw in their last seven league matches and the exception was a 1-0 win at Las Palmas where they scored an injury-time penalty so the stalemate looks a big runner on Saturday.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Bolton

The Trotters have won eight of their last nine matches in all competitions while visitors Blackpool have conceded nine goals in their last three League One fixtures

Blowout

Mansfield

The Stags are the xG darlings of League Two but they have won only four of their last 11 league and cup games in 90 minutes and look too short at Salford

Accumulator

Newcastle 7-10, Southampton 10-11, Bolton 11-10, Juventus 1-3. £1 accumulator returns £9.07 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

Both teams to score

Games at Brighton 4-5, Hull 4-5, Augsburg 4-9. £1 accumulator returns £4.67 with bet365.

