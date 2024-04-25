James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Aston Villa v Chelsea

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Saturday

2pts 11-10 general

Tranmere to beat Accrington

3pm Saturday

1pt 7-4 Betfair

Under 2.5 goals in Inter v Torino

TNT Sports 1, 11.30am Sunday

2pts 4-5 general

Best Premier League bet

Aston Villa v Chelsea

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Saturday

Aston Villa have demonstrated their defensive quality against the Premier League's top clubs this season, beating Arsenal to nil at home and away and shutting out Manchester City in December's 1-0 win at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's men tend to be more expansive against the rest of the division so over 3.5 goals looks a solid bet when they take on a Chelsea side reeling from Tuesday's 5-0 drubbing by Arsenal.

There have been four or more goals in 12 of Villa's 15 home matches against teams below them in the table, including this month's 3-3 draw with Brentford and 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Chelsea, who hope to welcome back top scorer Cole Palmer after illness, should be encouraged by the fact that Villa have conceded 17 goals in eight home league games since Christmas.

The Blues won 3-1 at Villa Park in February's FA Cup replay but they were torn apart at the Emirates Stadium and there have been over 3.5 goals in nine of their last ten games in all competitions.

Best EFL bet

Accrington v Tranmere

3pm Saturday

Six clubs are still in the hunt for playoff spots on the final day of the League Two season but it could pay to focus on one of Saturday's less significant fixtures in the fourth division.

Tranmere, in 15th place, travel to 18th-placed Accrington and the visitors are worth backing to sign off the campaign with a hat-trick of victories.

They beat AFC Wimbledon 3-2 last weekend and won their previous away match 2-1 at Newport County, where exciting on-loan Blackpool winger Rob Apter scored both goals.

Nigel Adkins' men also won 1-0 at Wrexham, who have secured automatic promotion, in mid-March while Accrington have had a tough end to the season, losing 4-0 at Doncaster, 2-1 at Mansfield and 4-2 at champions Stockport in their last three games.

Best European bet

Inter v Torino

TNT Sports 1, 11.30am Sunday

Inter wrapped up the Serie A title in perfect style on Monday, beating second-placed rivals Milan 2-1 at San Siro to go 17 points clear at the top with just five games remaining.

The Nerazzurri's home fixture against Torino has been moved to an 11.30am kick-off on Sunday in order to allow more time for post-match celebrations but the visitors are capable of dampening the party mood a little.

Six of Torino's last seven league games have had under 2.5 goals and their last two, at home to Juventus and Frosinone, ended 0-0.

Their Serie A matches this season average just 1.82 goals per game and Inter, who have not scored more than twice in any of their last seven matches, are unlikely to be firing on all cylinders after sealing the Scudetto.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Norwich

The playoff-chasing Canaries have wobbled a little in recent weeks but they have won 15 of their 22 home games in the Championship and should see off Swansea

Blowout

Juventus

Juve have won only two of their last 12 Serie A games and are unlikely to close the gap on second-placed visitors Milan this weekend

Accumulator

Aston Villa 6-5, Norwich 4-6, Crawley 8-11, PSG 1-3. £1 accumulator returns £8.45 with Betfair.

Both teams to score

Games at Manchester United 8-15, Newcastle 7-10, AFC Wimbledon 8-13. £1 accumulator returns £4.21 with bet365.

