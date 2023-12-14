James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Everton to beat Burnley

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

3pts 23-20 Coral

Jacob Greaves to score at any time v Cardiff

3pm Saturday

1pt 14-1 bet365, BoyleSports

RB Leipzig to win & both teams to score v Hoffenheim

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm Saturday

2pts 6-4 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Burnley v Everton

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Despite their ten-point deduction, Everton are in confident mood under Sean Dyche and they can continue their hot streak with a win at Dyche's former club Burnley on Saturday.

The Toffees have won four of their last five away matches in the Premier League – the same number of road victories as they managed in the whole of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns combined.

Since their last away trip, a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, they have beaten Newcastle 3-0 and Chelsea 2-0 at home and the only blot on their recent record was a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in which they had 24 shots to their opponents' nine.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye and impressive centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite are suspended on Saturday but hosts Burnley have lost seven of their eight home games during a difficult return to the top flight.

They thumped Sheffield United 5-0 in their last match at Turf Moor but their only other win this season came against Luton, another promoted club, and Everton pose a significantly sterner test this weekend.

Best EFL bet

Hull v Cardiff

3pm Saturday

Hull's Jacob Greaves is never going to threaten his namesake Jimmy's goalscoring records but the classy young centre-back is an eye-catching price to find the net against Cardiff on Saturday.

Greaves has scored only four goals in 149 league appearances for the Tigers but all four of those goals came last season and he is an increasingly dangerous aerial target from corners and free-kicks.

His flick-on from a corner set up Liam Delap's goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win at Middlesbrough and he had six attempts at goal in his previous four league outings, including two in each of his last two home games against Watford and Rotherham.

Saturday's opponents Cardiff have conceded 13 goals on the road this season and four of those came from set-pieces so Greaves is worth a bet in the anytime-scorer market at 14-1 – not a price you would ever have got about Jimmy.

Best European bet

RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm Saturday

RB Leipzig lost 3-1 and 3-2 to Manchester City in Champions League Group G but won their other four games against Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade, all by a 2-1 or 3-1 margin.

Backing Leipzig to win and both teams to score has also been a successful strategy in the Bundesliga as they have won three of their last four games, beating Freiburg 3-1, Heidenheim 2-1 and Borussia Dortmund 3-2 at the Westfalenstadion last weekend.

They were helped by Mats Hummels' early red card for BVB but should be too slick for Hoffenheim, whose only clean sheet in 16 games this term came against Union Berlin during their dismal start to the campaign.

There have been goals for both teams in 17 of Hoffenheim's last 18 Bundesliga matches so another lively Leipzig win looks a good bet.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Peterborough

League One promotion contenders Posh do most of their best work at home but they should enhance their away record at Fleetwood, who have lost their last five matches by an aggregate score of 16-0..

Blowout

West Ham

The Hammers, stuffed 5-0 at Fulham last weekend, are playing their seventh game since the November international break and visitors Wolves are better than their league position suggests.

Accumulator

Plymouth 4-6, Hull 10-11, Peterborough 5-6, RB Leipzig 4-9. £1 accumulator returns £8.41 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Newcastle 8-13, Southampton 8-13, Barnsley 6-10. £1 accumulator returns £4.20 with Hills.

