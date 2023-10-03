Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 7.45pm

Best bets

Leicester and under 4.5 goals

1pt 3-4 Coral

Coventry

1pt 21-20 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Wednesday's EFL predictions

Pre-season Championship title favourites Leicester have lived up to that billing by winning eight of their nine matches and their relentless progress can continue with a home victory over Preston.

Some big players left Leicester in the summer but a lot of Premier League quality and experience was retained and, for the most part, they have looked a cut above their second-tier rivals.

The Foxes have scored 18 goals, although only five of them have come in home matches.

Visiting teams have been pitching up at King Power with a very cautious approach and similar tactics can be expected from Preston, who will be looking to tighten up after Saturday's 4-0 loss at home to West Brom.

Preston could move to within a point of Leicester with an away win but they would almost certainly settle for a share of the spoils.

Patience may be required from the Foxes but they should eventually find a way through and pocket a ninth league win of the campaign.

Coventry are hoping to feature in the promotion race and they can inch closer to the top six by beating Blackburn at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues have drawn five of nine games but they returned to winning ways at the weekend with a well-deserved 3-1 success at QPR.

Mark Robins's side are unbeaten in eight Championship home games and they should be too strong for out-of-sorts Rovers, who have lost three league fixtures in a row.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.