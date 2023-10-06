Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Exeter v Barnsley

Barnsley have the best away record in League One, with 13 points amassed from five road trips, and the Tykes' travelling support could get to celebrate another success on their long trip back from Exeter on Saturday evening.

Automatic promotion is the aim for Barnsley, who have been held back by some unconvincing home performances.

Neill Collins's side have lost four of six matches at Oakwell, but they are usually a different proposition on their travels and were especially impressive when registering a 4-0 victory at Cambridge on Tuesday night.

Barnsley's midweek victory took them up to fourth and another three points will be firmly on their radar against Exeter, who have failed to build on a strong start to the season.

Exeter were top of the table after seven games but their injury list has grown in recent weeks and performances have been suffered.

Tuesday's 4-1 defeat at Charlton was their third league loss on the spin and they were dealt another injury blow when central defender Jack Fitzwater limped off in the 71st minute.

There was better news for Grecians defender Will Aimson, who has had his midweek red card rescinded, but Exeter still look stretched and may struggle to avoid a fourth successive reverse.

Ipswich v Preston

Championship highflyers Ipswich appear determined to push for a second successive promotion and they can strengthen their position inside the top two by defeating third-placed Preston at Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna's side have amassed 25 points from ten league games and continued their progress in the EFL Cup last month with a superb 3-2 success at home to Premier League Wolves.

The Tractor Boys beat Hull 3-0 at home on Tuesday and are entitled to fancy their chances against North End, who have lost some of their early-season sparkle.

Preston were unbeaten after eight games but heavy losses at home to West Brom (0-4) and away to Leicester (0-3) have checked their progress.

North End manager Ryan Lowe highlighted fatigue as a contributing factor to their midweek defeat at Leicester, and he may be looking at the upcoming international break as a chance for his team to reset.

However, Preston's immediate challenge is another tough away fixture and it is hard to see them picking up any points.

Crawley v Wrexham

Big-spending Wrexham were the pre-season title favourites in League Two but the Red Dragons have gone three games without a victory and may find it tough to get the better of Crawley at the Broadfield Stadium.

Fifth-placed Crawley were beaten 2-0 at Doncaster on Tuesday but they have won five of their six home league games and can secure at least a point this weekend.

Salford v Crewe

Crewe moved into League Two's top three following Tuesday's 2-0 success at home to Gillingham and they can maintain their promotion push by defeating Salford at the Peninsula Stadium.

The Railwaymen are unbeaten in six league games and a large away following will boost their chances against Salford, who have lost three of their last four home league fixtures.

New Fleetwood manager Lee Johnson is getting the best out of classy striker Jack Marriott, who can find the net for a third successive game against Wycombe.

