Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wednesday's Championship matches

When to bet

Kick-offs from 7.45pm

Best bets

Hull or draw double chance
2pts 20-23 BoyleSports

Watford
1pt 6-5 bet365, Coral

Wednesday's predictions

Hull are unbeaten in five Championship games since a 2-1 loss at Norwich on the opening weekend of the season and their positive start to the season can continue when they take on Leeds at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers were 1-0 winners at Leicester before the international break and they remain unbeaten on home soil after last Friday's 1-1 draw at home to Coventry.

Leeds moved into the top half after Sunday's 3-0 victory at Millwall but they are two points worse off than their hosts, who can claim at least a share of the points.

Watford and West Brom are mid-table with identical records of two wins, two draws and two defeats, but the Hornets have played the more progressive football and look a solid bet to beat the Baggies at Vicarage Road.

Valerien Ismael's side ended Birmingham's unbeaten status with a 2-0 weekend win and they can prevail against another Midlands outfit.

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 19 September 2023Last updated 17:52, 19 September 2023
