Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Charlton

2pts 11-8 Betfair

Southampton

2pts 7-10 general

Doncaster draw no bet

2pts 13-10 BoyleSports,

MK Dons draw no bet

2pts 4-5 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Carlisle v Charlton

Carlisle are looking forward to a bright future under American ownership after the EFL ratified Castle Sports Group's takeover of the club, but they have struggled on the pitch in recent weeks and could slide to home defeat against Charlton.

There should be a buzz around the stands at Brunton Park with incoming chairman Tom Piatek expected to be in attendance.

Piatek has already promised Carlisle manager Paul Simpson an upgraded January transfer budget and is assured of a warn reception from the home fans, but there is a lot of work to be done for the third-bottom Cumbrians.

Simpson's squad has been stretched by numerous injuries, and performances and results have suffered.

Carlisle have lost four of their last five league games and another setback looks likely against the Addicks, who have been moving in the opposite direction.

Charlton are unbeaten in five games and impressed a fortnight ago when drawing 2-2 away to leaders Portsmouth.

The Londoners have triumphed on two of their last three road trips, scoring 11 goals in the process, and they could be party-poopers this weekend.

Huddersfield v Southampton

Southampton are on a three-game winning streak for the first time since last season's relegation and their surge can continue with a victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

Russell Martin's side have topped the second-tier possession statistics since the early part of the season but their longer-term aim is to be first in the table.

Saints are eight points behind Leicester and Ipswich, but they are unbeaten in eight matches and should have too much for the fourth-bottom Terriers, who are getting drawn into a relegation scrap.

Darren Moore's side have won just one of nine league games and are perched four points above the drop zone.

The Yorkshire strugglers registered only two shots in a 1-0 loss at Hull a fortnight ago and they do not appear to be playing well enough to trouble Southampton.

Crewe v Doncaster

Doncaster have been making much-needed progress after their dreadful start to the League Two season and can register a seventh win in 11 league games by getting the better of Crewe at the Mornflake Stadium.

Grant McCann's men are nine points outside the playoff places and fifth-placed Crewe are one of the teams they will be looking to catch.

Rovers have plenty of ground to make up but they look dangerous opponents for Crewe, who are weakened by injuries to key midfielder Jack Powell and striker Chris Long.

Salford v MK Dons

Improving MK Dons have taken seven points from their last three League Two games and their revival can continue when they face Salford at the Peninsular Stadium.

The mid-table Dons are growing in confidence and look tough opposition for Salford, who are winless in four.

Accumulator

Southampton 4-6, Charlton 11-8, Crawley 17-20, Mansfield Evs

£1 acca returns £14.71 with Betfair

First goalscorer

Ali Al-Hamadi AFC Wimbledon v Notts County

at 7-1 BoyleSports

The AFC Wimbledon striker has bagged six goals in his last four home starts and looks the main danger man to highflying Notts County at Plough Lane.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.