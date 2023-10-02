Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 7.45pm

Best bets

Charlton

2pts 11-10 Coral

Bristol Rovers

2pts 21-20 Betfair, Coral

AFC Wimbledon

2pts 5-4 Coral

Bradford

2pts 7-5 Coral

Tuesday's EFL predictions

Michael Appleton is off to a solid start in the Charlton hotseat with five points amassed in three League One games and his charges look excellent value to overcome injury-hit Exeter at the Valley.

Charlton had been widely expected to feature in the third-tier promotion race but they lost four of their opening five league games and a decision was made to part company with Dean Holden, who had been in the job since December 2022.

Holden could count himself unlucky having had to deal with a spate of early-season injuries but Appleton has a wealth of League One managerial experience from spells in charge of Oxford and Lincoln and he seems to be having a positive impact.

Charlton were 3-1 winners against Wycombe in Appleton's first home game and they will be looking forward to taking on an Exeter side who seem to have lost some of their early-season spark.

The Grecians were 1-0 winners at home to Luton in the EFL Cup last Tuesday, but they have lost three of their last four league games and could struggle in the capital.

League One promotion hopefuls Bristol Rovers are still striving for consistency but they look a solid bet to see off Port Vale at the Memorial Stadium.

The Pirates were denied a third straight league win at the weekend when going down to a 2-0 loss away to Peterborough.

However, they won 4-1 against Wigan in their last home game and can vanquish Vale, who have taken just one point from their last three matches.

AFC Wimbledon moved up to sixth in League Two after Saturday's 4-1 victory at home to Tranmere and their strong start to the season can continue with a win at mid-table Harrogate.

Johnnie Jackson's Wombles are targeting a third straight win and they can get it against the Sulphurites, who won 1-0 at MK Dons on Saturday despite losing the shot count 27 to three.

Bradford were booed off after Saturday's 3-1 League Two loss at home to Walsall but they can respond by beating Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Mark Hughes's Bantams won 4-1 at Newport on their last road trip and they should have too much for their second-bottom hosts, who have lost eight of ten league matches.

