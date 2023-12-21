Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Best bets

Bradford to beat Doncaster

3pts 8-5 bet365

Barrow draw no bet v Crewe

2pts 6-5 bet365

Friday's EFL predictions

Several clubs will be looking to turbo-charge their season with a sizeable haul of points over the hectic coming weeks and League Two Bradford look well placed to prosper as they prepare to take on Doncaster at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The Bantams have climbed to 14th after three successive league wins but it is not inconceivable that they could be sitting in the playoff places after New Year's Day.

Bradford are only three points outside the top seven and their short trip to Doncaster looks a fantastic opportunity for more points.

While Graham Alexander's side are approaching the weekend full of confidence, Donny are on a downer after last Saturday's miserable 5-0 loss at home to Morecambe.

Rovers have been blighted by injuries for much of the season and they were dealt a double blow last week when midfield duo Ben Close and George Broadbent added their names to the absentee list.

Doncaster manager Grant McCann will demand that his depleted team make a better fist of the contest against Bradford, but the outcome could be a second defeat in seven days.

Barrow are another fourth-tier team with the wind in their sails as they head to Crewe in search of a seventh successive league win.

The Bluebirds rose to second after last Saturday's 3-0 victory at Swindon and they know that a win against Crewe would guarantee a top-three placing for Christmas Day.

Fifth-placed Crewe are one of the three teams who could overtake Barrow but they have gone four matches without a victory and their sticky spell could continue.

There are two Friday night fixtures in the Championship with Bristol City taking on Hull and Swansea hosting Preston.

Hull need at least a point to ensure a top-six placing on Christmas Day but they continue to be without influential attacker Jaden Philogene.

