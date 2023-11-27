Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 7.45pm

Best bets

Exeter

2pts 6-5 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Cambridge

1pt 8-5 Betfair

Bolton draw no bet 1pt 11-10 general

Bradford

1pt 6-4 general

Tuesday's EFL predictions

Exeter's League One season reached a new low on Saturday when they suffered a 7-0 hammering at Bolton, but the fifth-bottom Grecians can deliver an immediate and much-needed response by defeating mid-table Shrewsbury at St James Park.

Pressure is mounting on Exeter boss Gary Caldwell, who has presided over a ten-match winless league run, the club's longest since the 2000-2001 season.

Saturday's loss to the Trotters was Exeter's heaviest league reverse in 65 years and was a fair enough outcome after the home side won the shot count 24 to one.

Caldwell has probably lost the support of many supporters but the visit of injury-hit Shrewsbury affords a great opportunity to turn things around.

The Shrews moved up to 12th after Saturday's hard-fought 2-1 success at home to Port Vale but they are highly unlikely to stay there.

Matt Taylor's side have scored just 12 league goals and have averaged 10.5 shots per game, the third lowest tally in the division.

The Shropshire side have been grinding out home wins, but they have lost seven of their last eight on the road and look ideal opponents for an Exeter side in desperate need of a victory.

Cambridge are another out-of-sorts League One side but they can return to winning ways at home to Lincoln.

Four of Cambridge's five league wins have come at the Abbey Stadium and another success looks possible against the overworked Imps, who are playing their fourth match in 11 days.

Bolton have reached the third tier-summit after a six-game winning sequence and they can pass a huge test by defeating third-placed Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

The Trotters were scintillating in Saturday's 7-0 success over Exeter and they look too strong for Oxford, who suffered a 2-0 weekend loss at struggling Cheltenham.

Bradford have underperformed in League Two, but they won 1-0 at home to Accrington on Saturday and can take maximum points at second-bottom Forest Green, who have lost seven of ten home league games.

