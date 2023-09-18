Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 7.45pm

Best bets

Ipswich draw no bet

1pt 11-10 bet365

Cardiff draw no bet

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

Plymouth or draw double chance

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

Tuesday's EFL predictions

Ipswich have done a fantastic job of adapting to life in the Championship and their stunning start to the season can continue with a victory over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Back-to-back promotions could be a realistic possibility for the Tractor Boys, who are third in the division with 15 points from a possible 18.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is doing his best to play things down but he might struggle to temper expectations if Southampton are swept aside.

Saints were two divisions above Ipswich last season but they finished bottom of the Premier League and have gone off the rails in recent Championship games, losing 5-0 away to Sunderland and 4-1 at home to Leicester.

An unnecessarily risky possession-based style is offering encouragement to Southampton's opponents and it would be no great surprise if Ipswich were the latest to take advantage.

Cardiff were dominant 2-0 victors at home to rivals Swansea on Saturday and they can increase the feelgood factor among their fans by beating Coventry.

The Bluebirds have had a tough early schedule including trips to Leeds, Leicester and Ipswich and can be reasonably pleased to have put seven points on the board.

They should be in a buoyant mood after beating Swansea and have a decent chance to see off draw specialists Coventry, who have shared the points in four consecutive games.

Plymouth received plenty of praise but no points after their 2-1 loss at leaders Preston on Saturday but they can come away with a reward from their trip to Bristol City.

Argyle won the shot count 17 to nine against Preston but were unable to avoid a third league loss of the season.

However, Steven Schumacher's side have been competitive in every game and they can avoid defeat against the Robins, who are still searching for their first home league win of the campaign.

