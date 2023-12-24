Expert EFL predictions and free football tips for Boxing Day

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Coventry

2pts 3-4 Coral

Watford

2pts Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Bradford

2pts 3-4 general

AFC Wimbledon -1 goal on handicap

1pt 31-20 Coral

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Boxing Day EFL predictions

Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday

Last season’s Championship playoff finalists Coventry have yet to hit such heights this term, but there have been signs that Mark Robins’ men are beginning to find their groove.

Cov’s only defeat in their last eight Championship matches came away to second-placed Ipswich, with Saturday's impressive 3-0 victory at Sunderland stretching their unbeaten run to four games.

Their recent upturn has also featured 1-1 draws with Leeds and Southampton, two sides in the thick of the promotion race, which suggests this season could finish much better than it started for the Sky Blues.

Opponents Sheffied Wednesday have won three of their last five matches to move off the foot of the Championship standings. However, the Owls remain six points adrift of safety and have lost nine of their 11 away league games, scoring just six times in the process.

Watford v Bristol City

Only Southampton, Leeds and Leicester have picked up more points than Watford in the last ten Championship outings and the Hornets can bolster their playoff aspirations with a Vicarage Road victory over Bristol City.

Valerien Ismael has the Hornets on the charge and their only two defeats in their last 13 league games have come against the top two, Leicester and Ipswich.

Spurred on by back-to-back away wins against Lancashire pair Preston and Blackburn, Watford should be relishing their chances at home to Bristol City on Tuesday.

The Robins have also recorded successive league wins - over Sunderland and Hull - but those two wins came at their beloved Ashton Gate.

However, City have earned just 12 of their 32-point tally on the road and they are without a win in six matches on their travels.

Another fruitless awayday may be in offing in Hertfordshire.

Bradford v Morecambe

Four straight wins have given Bradford renewed hope of figuring in the League Two promotion race and the Bantams could put in a five-star performance at home to Morecambe.

Last month's appointment of Graham Alexander is certainly doing the trick for Bradford, who have conceded only once in those four victories and have obliged by a two-goal margin in their last three triumphs.

That has enabled them to leapfrog Morecambe, whose latest 3-1 defeat at home to MK Dons was a fifth reverse in seven league games.

AFC Wimbledon v Sutton

Having suffered 14 defeats in 22 league games, nine of which have been by at least a two-goal margin, Sutton supporters may already be fearing the worst.

Sutton, who are nine points adrift of safety, were thrashed 8-0 at Stockport on their last away trip and a change in management didn’t have the desired effect in Saturday’s 2-0 loss at home to Mansfield.

They have picked up only two points from ten away games and may be outclassed by London rivals AFC Wimbledon, who have won three league matches in a row at Plough Lane by at least two goals.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.