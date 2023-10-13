Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Swindon

2pts 3-4 bet365, Coral

Blackpool

1pt 29-20 Coral

Colchester draw no bet

1pt Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Swindon v Newport

Swindon's unbeaten start in League Two has given way to successive away defeats but the Robins have been ultra reliable on home soil, taking 13 points from a possible 15, and they should be too strong for Newport.

The County Ground clash should hold special significance for Swindon manager Michael Flynn, who was Newport's manager between from 2017 to 2021.

Flynn had plenty of high points in south Wales, including a run to the FA Cup fifth round in 2019 which included a 2-1 victory at home to then-Premier League Leicester.

He also steered Newport to the League Two playoff finals in 2019 and 2021 but was unsuccessful on both occasions.

Flynn has a soft spot for Newport but he will be determined to beat his old side as he focuses on keeping Swindon in the promotion race.

Swindon dropped to ninth after last Saturday's 1-0 loss at Bradford, which was only the second time they had failed to score in a league match this season.

They have racked up 27 league goals and 16 of those have come in just five matches at the County Ground.

Newport face a stern challenge and their poor away record of four losses in five trips does not inspire much confidence.

Graham Coughlan's side have not kept a clean sheet in eight consecutive league games and their defensive struggles could continue.

Blackpool v Stevenage

Blackpool might have expected a better start to the League One season but they have picked up in recent weeks and can beat fourth-placed Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines have collected ten points from their last six fixtures and are certainly benefiting from the loan capture of Huddersfield striker Jordan Rhodes.

A new striker became a priority for Blackpool after they sold Jerry Yates to Swansea.

Blackpool had to be patient with their pursuit of Rhodes and they have been richly rewarded with the 33-year-old bagging six goals in his first seven appearances.

Rhodes's eye for goal could make the difference against Stevenage, who have done exceptionally well since their promotion from League Two.

Steve Evans' side have not been out of the top five this season, but they head to Blackpool without suspended duo Dan Butler and Alex MacDonald and may struggle.

Forest Green v Colchester

League Two basement boys Forest Green are the only EFL club to have lost every home league match and they may suffer a familiar sinking feeling when taking on fellow strugglers Colchester at the Bolt New Lawn.

The Gloucestershire side have lost 15 of their last 18 home league games and are on a run of six successive league defeats.

Colchester started October with back-to-back losses, but they were 5-4 victors at home to leaders Notts County a fortnight ago and they look the likelier winners this weekend.

Accumulator

Blackpool 11-8, Crewe 19-20, Stockport 3-4, Swindon 3-4

£1 acca returns £14.21 with bet365

First goalscorer

Joe Ironside Doncaster v Sutton United

at 6-1 BoyleSports

Doncaster striker Joe Ironside has netted in three of his last four appearances and looks a likely first scorer in the League Two fixture against second-bottom Sutton.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.