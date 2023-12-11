Expert Championship and FA Cup predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Tuesday's Championship and FA Cup second-round predictions

Swansea are searching for a new permanent manager in the run-up to Christmas but they began life under caretaker boss Alan Sheehan with a 2-1 victory at Rotherham and can follow up by defeating struggling Stoke at the bet365 Stadium.

Sheehan is not thought to be in the frame for the permanent position but his ongoing commitment to the Swans' cause was evident in his wild celebrations after the Welsh side's well-deserved triumph in South Yorkshire.

Swansea's victory moved them up to 16th and they have every chance of taking another three points against Stoke, who responded to Saturday's 1-0 loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday by calling time on Alex Neil's 15-month spell in the dugout.

Dean Smith and John Eustace have been mentioned as candidates for the Stoke job but Paul Gallagher has been handed the temporary task of managing first-team affairs and he appears to have inherited a difficult situation.

Stoke invested heavily in the summer and had expected to challenge for promotion but they are on a four-match losing sequence which has left them just two points above the drop zone.

A lack of confidence was evident in the Potters' dismal weekend defeat and another setback looks likely against a Swans' team eager to chalk up a second away win in five days.

Bristol Rovers have played two matches without a victory under their new manager, Matt Taylor, but they can register an away success over League Two Crewe in a rearranged FA Cup second-round tie at the Mornflake Stadium.

Taylor is still getting to know the Rovers players but he spoke of a better second-half performance after the weekend 1-1 draw at home to Cheltenham which left the Pirates 13th in League One.

The 41-year-old will be looking for further improvement and his charges should be too strong for Crewe, who failed to impress in Saturday's 2-1 league loss at Grimsby.

