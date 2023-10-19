Aaron Ashley: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Under 3.5 goals in Liverpool v Everton

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

2pts 4-5 bet365

Charlton to beat Reading

3pm Saturday

3pts 20-23 Coral, Ladbrokes

Over 2.5 goals in Roma v Monza

TNT Sports 1, 11.30am Sunday

2pts 19-20 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Liverpool v Everton

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Derbies can often be cagey affairs and, despite the obvious gulf in class between Liverpool and Everton, the ones in Merseyside have supported that in recent years.

Liverpool were 2-0 winners against Everton at Anfield in the Premier League last season yet there were only seven shots on target in that contest while the meeting at Goodison Park ended in a goalless draw.

The Toffees have shown more attacking vigour lately, scoring nine goals in their last five games and moving out of the relegation zone after wins over Brentford and Bournemouth.

However, during that run, the Toffees also suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal and they will be well aware that going toe-to-toe with Liverpool could see them blown away.

So, Sean Dyche is surely going to adopt a more cautious approach, with any positive result being a big boost to their survival hopes, meaning the goals may not come as freely as the odds suggest.

Under 3.5 goals is available at a shade of odds-on despite ten of the last 14 rivalries having featured two goals or fewer, with four of those meetings ending in 0-0 draws.

Best EFL bet

Charlton v Reading

3pm Saturday

Michael Appleton’s appointment as Charlton manager has had an immediate impact with the 47-year-old overseeing a six-game unbeaten run and the Addicks should bolster that record against a travel-sick League One rivals Reading at The Valley.

Charlton have taken nine points from Appleton’s five league games in charge, recording both of their wins against Wycombe (3-1) and Exeter (4-1) at home.

The Addicks’ most recent Valley outing saw them draw 2-2 against Blackpool but two late goals from Alfie May and Corey Blackett-Taylor shows there is a belief that had previously been missing.

While Charlton are showing significant progress, Reading are on a downward spiral and they are as short as 13-8 to endure back-to-back relegations.

The Royals have not been helped by a four-point deduction but they sit third from bottom and have lost seven of their 11 league games, falling to defeat in all six of their road trips.

Best European bet

Roma v Monza

TNT Sports 1, 11.30am Sunday

After losing only two of their final ten Serie A games last season, Monza have continued where they left off and have impressed with their attacking brand of football under Raffaele Palladino.

The visitors are on a five-game unbeaten run, which includes a 1-1 draw at Lazio and a victory at Sassuolo, and they should play their part in an entertaining game at Roma.

Only Napoli and Inter have racked up more shots than Monza’s total of 119 in eight games this term while only Inter have netted more than Roma’s tally of 19 goals.

However, Jose Mourinho’s men have conceded 12 times while over 2.5 goals has landed in six of their eight league fixtures, so expect a lively showdown at the Stadio Olimpico.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Oxford

Oxford are sitting pretty in League One following nine wins from their first 11 games and they should showcase their promotion credentials at home to Blackpool, who have won only once in five attempts away.

Blowout

Colchester

The U's have lost four of their last five League Two matches, which includes going down 5-0 at Forest Green last weekend, and they look poor odds-on favourites hosting a Harrogate side seeking a third straight away league win.

Accumulator

Middlesbrough 4-5, Charlton 20-23, Oxford 10-11, Mansfield 4-9. £1 accumulator returns £9.26 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Manchester City 8-15, Hull 6-10, Crawley 4-7. £1 accumulator returns £3.62 with Hills.

