Three Lions beaten by Spain in Euro 2024 final

England's wait for major tournament success goes on after the Three Lions were beaten 2-1 by Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

Gareth Southgate's side were undone by Mikel Oyarzabal's late winner in the German capital after substitute Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams' 47th-minute opener.

Spain went in to the final as the most impressive side at the tournament and they were deservedly crowned European champions for a record fourth time.

Luis de la Fuente's side were 6-4 shots to win inside 90 minutes before the big match and a general 8-1 chance to lift the trophy at the beginning of the finals.

After a cagey first period of few chances, Williams, a 10-1 chance to open the scoring in Berlin, stunned England within two minutes of the start of the second half, cooly slotting home after some fine work from Lamine Yamal.

But as they have done so many times at Euro 2024, England somehow found a way back in to the game as substitute Cole Palmer swept home from outside of the penalty area to give the Three Lions hope of another comeback.

Palmer's leveller gave England renewed belief but, as has become a familiar tale over the last 58 years, their hearts were broken by Oyarzabal, who slid in to meet Marc Cucurella's pinpoint cross and restore Spain's advantage four minutes from time.

Declan Rice and Marc Guehi both had headers cleared off the line in the dying moments of normal time but, unlike in the last 16 against Slovakia, there was to be no dramatic late twist for England.

Teenage sensation Lamal was named young player of the tournament, having been a 10-1 ante-post shot in that market, while Rodri was a 33-1 winner of Uefa's player of the tournament.

