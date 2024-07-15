Sweden Women vs England Women prediction, betting odds and tips: Lionesses can seal qualification in style

Where to watch Sweden Women v England Women

There was a time not long ago that alarm bells were ringing in the England camp at the prospect of the Lionesses not making it to Switzerland next summer to defend their Euros crown.

However, the ship has been steadied, and they can book their passage to the finals by beating Sweden in Gothenburg.

A Wembley draw against the Swedes in April was not the start to qualifying start Sarina Wiegman's side wanted and a 2-1 loss to France at Newcastle left them behind the eight-ball. But the signs have been better lately and they should come out on top in their final match, from which they require only a point to punch their ticket to the finals.

There looks to be a strong chance they can complete the job in style, though. Gaining revenge on Les Bleues in Saint-Etienne will have boosted the Lionesses's confidence and the Swedes, who stand three points behind the Lionesses, have been failing to hit the heights.

They have won four of their last ten matches, but those successes have come against Ireland, who have failed to win a point in an admittedly tough qualifying section, and Bosnia, who they twice beat 5-0 but dwell in 62nd in the Fifa rankings.

England have been led at half-time in seven of their last ten matches and could make another fast start against a team who have left themselves with plenty to do after Friday's 2-1 loss in France.

Elsewhere, Scotland are 4-6 to come out on top of their clash with Serbia, having already booked a place in the playoffs, while Wales are 1-40 to beat a Kosovo side they defeated 6-0 in April.

