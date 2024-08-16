Scottish League Cup predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Rangers vs St Johnstone

Premier Sports 1, 5.45pm Saturday

Celtic vs Hibernian

Premier Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bets

Motherwell

2pm Sunday

2pts 13-8 bet365

Ross County to win & both teams to score

3pm Saturday

2pts 15-8 general

Scottish League Cup predictions

Just back from the Arctic Circle and with trips to Denmark and Aberdeen to come in the next week, Kilmarnock may find it hard to show much of an appetite for their League Cup tie at Motherwell on Sunday.

Derek McInnes' men had to work their socks off to get a 1-0 win at Tromso on Thursday night to qualify for the next stage of the Uefa Conference League.

That next stage means a daunting trip to Copenhagen on Thursday closely followed by a trip to Aberdeen in the William Hill Premiership, of which Killie are bottom with two defeats and no goals to their name.

To that end, and given how much effort and grit was expended hanging on at Tromso, McInnes ought to make a fair few changes and not be overly concerned about the outcome at Fir Park.

Motherwell will have had an eight-day break since a respectable 2-1 loss at Rangers which saw them pick up another injury, this time to new recruit Apostolos Stamatelopoulos.

But they covered the injuries at Hampden Park and can do so again against a jaded Kilmarnock.

Ross County are off to a fine start to a season in which most thought they'd struggle, and they will be more than happy with a last-16 trip to League Two side Spartans.

Spartans are going well and won 1-0 at Livingston in the group stage. They also have in the ageless Blair Henderson a man who can score goals.

But Ross will boss the ball, have their own ace striker in Ronan Hale, and can win a tie in which both teams score.

Both matches can be watched on Premier Player while the two ties involving the Old Firm - Rangers against St Johnstone on Saturday and Celtic versus Hibs on Sunday – are on Premier Sports 1.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.